City of El Paso to oppose proposed rate increase sought by Texas Gas Service
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) —The City of El Paso is opposing the proposed rate increase and the consolidation of three service areas into one service area by Texas Gas Service. City officials said proposed rate increase would amount to about $18 million for West Texas ratepayers, with the heaviest burden falling on El Paso residents. […]
ktep.org
Veteran Affairs El Paso Healthcare System
Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes, recently appointed, Executive Director and CEO for the Veteran Affairs El Paso Healthcare system, Froylan Garza to talk all about the PACT Act, a new law that expands benefits for veterans, the newly applied change of dial-up number to the veterans crisis lines, and the ‘patient’s experience’ better known as the Veterans Experience Office, where veterans can submit their experiences after attending any medical appointment and help better the VA system of care.
Hispanic voters tipped races in battleground states, Latino groups say
Hispanic voters played a key role in contested races in the 2022 midterm elections, a coalition of Latino rights groups said.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX
El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
UPDATE: El Paso Guy Who Took AR-15 for Walk Issues Classic Non-Apology/ Apology
We have an update on the guy who went out walking in El Paso last week with his AR-15, ammo pouches, bulletproof vest, and hearing protection headphones. He’s really, really sorry if any of you p***-wads got all butt-hurt because he was exercising his God-given right to cosplay as an active shooter.
newmexicomagazine.org
A Church Worth Saving
The oldest church in southern New Mexico could have melted into the earth. Thanks to one woman’s leadership and an army of helpers, it gleams today. IN 1986, SERVICES AND PARISHIONERS at Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria, in Doña Ana, moved to the new Our Lady of Purification, across the parking lot. The new church was larger and held amenities like restrooms and meeting space. Among the problems besetting the older church were cracks in an ill-advised cement plaster that had allowed water to seep into the adobe walls. By 1988, their collapse seemed imminent.
West Texas Rattled By Strong Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake
A section of West Texas felt an earthqake as a strong magnitude 5.4 quake hit near 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The earthquake hit the west-southwest area of Mentone, Texas, which is around 35 miles northwest of Pecos. The quake hit at a depth of about 5.5 miles. This was followed up by eight aftershocks. The strongest of those was a 4.1 magnitude.
The Great Purse Giveaway 2022 Returns With Purses Filled with Prizes
Your favorite purse-filled event is back for 2022 but at a different location for the big purse reveals. The Great Purse Giveaway is now hosting the big reveal event at The Outlet Shoppes of El Paso. We are already looking forward to all the excitement that comes with winners opening up their purses and searching for big prizes.
Suspect in 1994 triple-murder cold case arraigned
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 69-year-old suspect in a triple-homicide that resulted in the death of a couple and their 3-year-old son inside their East El Paso home in 1994 was arraigned in an El Paso court Tuesday afternoon. Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, is accused of murdering Francisco Santoni, 59, his girlfriend, Concepcion “Connie” […]
KVIA
District attorney’s office claims audio tapes in Walmart case were altered
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso district attorney's office says two of the three audio tapes used in an ad litem report, the same report that accuses a "representative" of District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of threatening and impersonating the family of a Walmart victim, are altered from their original recording.
KFOX 14
All lanes reopen on US 54 at Kenworthy after crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on US 54 at Kenworthy reopened after a crash after a crash Tuesday evening. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost...
KFOX 14
$23 million General Obligation bonds approved by Las Cruces approved by voters
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Voters in Las Cruces approved the use of $23 million in bonds to fund four different city projects during the Nov. midterm elections. KFOX14 spoke with several people around town who said they were glad Las Crucens voted to approve four GO bonds on ballot because they believed it would benefit the city in the long run.
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
KFOX 14
Drivers demand reimbursement after rebar popped tires from TxDOT project along Doniphan
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Drivers impacted by the rebar on Doniphan Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley claim they have yet to get reimbursed after their vehicles were damaged by road work. The road improvement project was contracted to Hawk Construction by the Texas Department of Transportation in...
215lbs of Meth Seized in Railroad Car in the Safest City in America
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers conducting inspections at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing just west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $420,000.
KFOX 14
2 men in El Paso police custody following incident on Paisano Drive near US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several police units and Border Patrol agents were at Paisano and Executive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Our news crew at the scene saw two men in police custody. Border Patrol and El Paso police were both at the scene. The details of...
Body of man found in Juarez Valley in area used by migrants, human traffickers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body of man in an advanced state of composition was found Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border. The body was found a few meters from the border mesh wall near the town of San Isidro in the Juarez Valley, across from San Elizario on the […]
KFOX 14
Rollover crash site along Transmountain Road heading west cleared
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash on Transmountain heading west. The crash happened Thursday before 7 a.m., closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Emergency dispatcher with the El Paso Fire Department said two people were sent...
KVIA
Defense attorneys in Walmart case accuse D.A., assistants of thwarting justice system
EL PASO, Texas -- The defense attorneys representing the accused Walmart shooter have accused District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and her assistants of not complying with the legal process in a new filing in the case. The new filing from defense attorneys Mark Stevens, Joe Spencer, and Felix Valenzuela reads, "It...
KFOX 14
Businesses say visitors to apartment complex in Las Cruces brings crime to the area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses and some residents around an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces said they have seen an increase in crime. KFOX14 spoke with Crystal Morales, the director of the Children's playhouse daycare who said their windows were damaged, their fences facing the apartments were cut down, and their daycare vans' batteries were stolen.
Comments / 2