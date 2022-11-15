EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The animal shelter in Emporia continues to attempt to adopt out cats after its largest intake ever. KVOE reports that less than half of the 80+ cats that were brought to the Emporia Animal Shelter as part of a massive emergency intake in October remain at the shelter. However, that does not mean most of the pets have been adopted.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO