WIBW
New wheelchair-accessible backyard playground built for local family
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mammoth Construction has built a new wheelchair-accessible backyard playground for a local family with a child who has cerebral palsy. Mammoth Construction says that a local family will celebrate the completion of a new accessible backyard playground for Carter Brown at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, with a “move the truck” moment and playtime. First-grade students at St. Marys Grade School will join the fun.
WIBW
Manhattan American Legion reports $8.1K loss after overnight break-in
The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District says the chill in the air arrived just in time to help them bring in the holiday season. Zoo Lights ready to light up Topeka holiday season. Updated: 38 minutes ago. The Topeka Zoo flips the switch on the third annual Zoo Lights...
WIBW
SNEAK PEEK: Topeka Zoo lights up ahead of Zoo Lights opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s almost time once again for Zoo Lights. 13 NEWS got a sneak peek Tuesday night at the annual Zoo Lights display as the Topeka Zoo turned its lights on ahead of this year’s opening. Zoo Lights opens this Friday. Ticket are available for...
WIBW
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
Increased law enforcement present at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 officials told KSNT 27 News additional personnel will be on hand Wednesday at Topeka West High School. According to Dr. Aarion Gray, the school received a report of a threatening social media post and out of an abundance of caution increased the law enforcement presence this morning. The matter is […]
WIBW
Get ready! Important reminders for our first test of the winter season
A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.
WIBW
Holiday home tour raises money for CASA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tour of three beautifully decorated homes this weekend is benefitting CASA of Shawnee County. CASA’s 35th annual Homes for the Holidays tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 in Topeka. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays.
WIBW
Kansas pair hospitalized after Mo. driver rear-ends SUV in traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Kansas has been hospitalized after a driver from Missouri rear-ended their SUV in traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of Sunflower Rd. and I-35 with reports of an injury crash.
Little Russia Chili Parlor opens in former Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The diner that fed Topekans for 100 years has reopened its doors under new leadership. In May of 2022 Porubsky’s Deli closed unceremoniously after decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles. A soft launch this week saw the historic diner reopen as the Little Russia Chili Parlor. The diner will be […]
WIBW
Emporia shelter continues to attempt to adopt out cats after largest intake ever
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The animal shelter in Emporia continues to attempt to adopt out cats after its largest intake ever. KVOE reports that less than half of the 80+ cats that were brought to the Emporia Animal Shelter as part of a massive emergency intake in October remain at the shelter. However, that does not mean most of the pets have been adopted.
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
WIBW
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguish another fire early Wednesday in downtown-area building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews early Wednesday extinguished a warming fire inside a brick building just west of downtown Topeka. The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. at a single-story building at 625 S.W. Polk that formerly housed the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries church. Officials at the scene said a...
WIBW
Topeka Fire crews fight second fire of day at former Central Topeka church building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews responded Wednesday night to a former church building in Central Topeka, their second call of the day at the building. Firefighters were called just after 8:30 p.m. to 625 SW Polk. Fire officials say there is heavy smoke in the building, and a 13 NEWS photojournalist on the scene saw flames through the windows. No other details were immediately available.
WIBW
Topeka Police monitor Topeka West following social media post despite no threat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 10 Topeka Police Department units monitored Topeka West High School on Wednesday morning following a threatening social media post despite parents having been told there was no threat the night before. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that a police presence at Topeka West...
WIBW
Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
WIBW
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
WIBW
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.
WIBW
Water line, street repair project to close downtown Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line and street repair project will close a downtown Topeka street. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the City of Topeka says that EmCon will begin a large, multi-phase water line and street repair project on SE Quincy St. from 8th to 6th St. The City...
WIBW
No concerns found in social media post against Topeka West
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into a threatening social media post about Topeka West High School has found no valid concerns. Local law enforcement officials say they looked into a social media post reported to school officials on Monday, Nov. 14. However, on Tuesday, Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff...
