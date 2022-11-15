ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

New wheelchair-accessible backyard playground built for local family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mammoth Construction has built a new wheelchair-accessible backyard playground for a local family with a child who has cerebral palsy. Mammoth Construction says that a local family will celebrate the completion of a new accessible backyard playground for Carter Brown at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, with a “move the truck” moment and playtime. First-grade students at St. Marys Grade School will join the fun.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

SNEAK PEEK: Topeka Zoo lights up ahead of Zoo Lights opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s almost time once again for Zoo Lights. 13 NEWS got a sneak peek Tuesday night at the annual Zoo Lights display as the Topeka Zoo turned its lights on ahead of this year’s opening. Zoo Lights opens this Friday. Ticket are available for...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Increased law enforcement present at Topeka West

TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 officials told KSNT 27 News additional personnel will be on hand Wednesday at Topeka West High School. According to Dr. Aarion Gray, the school received a report of a threatening social media post and out of an abundance of caution increased the law enforcement presence this morning. The matter is […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Get ready! Important reminders for our first test of the winter season

A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Holiday home tour raises money for CASA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tour of three beautifully decorated homes this weekend is benefitting CASA of Shawnee County. CASA’s 35th annual Homes for the Holidays tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 in Topeka. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas pair hospitalized after Mo. driver rear-ends SUV in traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Kansas has been hospitalized after a driver from Missouri rear-ended their SUV in traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of Sunflower Rd. and I-35 with reports of an injury crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Emporia shelter continues to attempt to adopt out cats after largest intake ever

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The animal shelter in Emporia continues to attempt to adopt out cats after its largest intake ever. KVOE reports that less than half of the 80+ cats that were brought to the Emporia Animal Shelter as part of a massive emergency intake in October remain at the shelter. However, that does not mean most of the pets have been adopted.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Fire crews fight second fire of day at former Central Topeka church building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews responded Wednesday night to a former church building in Central Topeka, their second call of the day at the building. Firefighters were called just after 8:30 p.m. to 625 SW Polk. Fire officials say there is heavy smoke in the building, and a 13 NEWS photojournalist on the scene saw flames through the windows. No other details were immediately available.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing

A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Water line, street repair project to close downtown Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line and street repair project will close a downtown Topeka street. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the City of Topeka says that EmCon will begin a large, multi-phase water line and street repair project on SE Quincy St. from 8th to 6th St. The City...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

No concerns found in social media post against Topeka West

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into a threatening social media post about Topeka West High School has found no valid concerns. Local law enforcement officials say they looked into a social media post reported to school officials on Monday, Nov. 14. However, on Tuesday, Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy