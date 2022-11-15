Read full article on original website
Blue Ivy Steals the Show in New Family Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Watch: Blue Ivy Steals the Show in NEW PIC With Beyonce & Jay-Z You won't break Blue Ivy's soul when she's wearing an outfit like this. Beyoncé shared photos of her and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter accompanying them at the Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22, and Blue showed everyone up in her matching blue suit.
Beyoncé, Jay-Z post rare Halloween family pic as ‘The Proud Family’ with their kids
Beyoncé and Jay-Z treated fans to a rare family snap from this year’s Halloween celebrations in which they were decked out in costumes from the Disney Channel animated show “The Proud Family.”. “Family every single day and night,” the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker captioned the pic featuring herself,...
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys
Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
hiphop-n-more.com
Nas On JAY-Z Beef: “When I Released The Track List… He Released A Picture With All His GRAMMYs”
On a track from his new album King’s Disease III, Nas addressed his old beef with JAY, rapping about listening to ‘Takeover’ and texting Hov saying it isn’t over. Fans loved the line and while he was on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah asked the QB legend about it.
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chuck D Calls On Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, & More For “Fight The Power” Documentary
Chuck D says Eminem, LL COOL J, Ice-T, and many more will appear in his upcoming “Fight The Power” documentary. Chuck D has enlisted a star-studded group for his upcoming docuseries, Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World. Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, and many more hip-hop legends will all be interviewed for the film.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Names JAY-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records As Cash Money's Best Verzuz Competition
Lil Wayne has named JAY-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records as Cash Money’s best competition in a potential Verzuz battle. Appearing on a recent episode of sportscaster and former NFL player Marcellus Wiley’s. podcast, Weezy was asked who he thinks would make a worthy opponent for Young Money or Cash...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Surpasses Jay-Z On The Billboard Charts After “Ma’ I Got A Family”
NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries. Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Says His Mother Was Sacrificed To Control & Traumatize Him
The Kanye West antics making the headlines have taken a break a little compared to last month, thankfully. Perhaps it’s partly due to his 30-day cleanse that he announced on social media, which involved a “verbal fast” amongst other things. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for Ye to break it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money
Lil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money. Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On “King’s Disease III”
Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on “The Daily Show.”. Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.
And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split
Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears outfit with Kanye West’s face on at MTV EMAs
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel turned heads with her outfit choice at the MTV EMAs. She was seen walking the red carpet wearing trousers adorned with the rapper’s face - taking a stand against his antisemitic comments. Kirel complimented her outfit with dozens of gold chains featuring the Star...
Grammy Nominations 2023: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Adele Lead Nominees
The Recording Academy has announced its nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé leads the pack with a total of nine nods, while Kendrick Lamar follows with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile nabbed seven nominations each, with Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, and Randy Merrill each earning six nominations. Jay-Z, who picked up five nominations, is now tied with Beyoncé for the most nominated artists in Grammy history, as they have both been nominated 88 times in total.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Reveals That He Still Texts Jay-Z About Their Former Beef
Nas pokes fun at his former feud with Jay-Z on “King’s Disease III.”. Jay-Z and Nas have moved past their tense feud but it appears to still be a point of conversation. Today, Nas unveiled his latest studio album, King’s Disease III alongside Hit-Boy. The 17-song project doesn’t include any guest appearances but it does include some revealing bars about Nas’ personal life.
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Reflects On Rap’s Fallen Soldiers On “Letter To Takeoff”
Gucci Mane’s paying homage to the late Takeoff with his latest release. The 1017 founder released his new single, “Letter To Takeoff” this morning, produced by long-time collaborator Zaytoven. Wop expressed grief over Zay’s spacey and chilling production, detailing his disbelief over Takeoff’s death. “How the f*ck we lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God but damn, Takeoff was perfect,” Gucci raps, echoing a statement similar to Offset’s speech at Friday’s funeral.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Matches Jay-Z For Most #1s On Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Album Chart
“Her Loss” helps Drake tie Jay-Z’s R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard chart record, and it brings him one step closer to a far more elusive Jay-Z record. In the leadup to Drake’s gargantuan fourth studio album Views, the Toronto-bred superstar released the non-album single “Summer Sixteen.” On the track, he rapped, “I used to wanna be on Roc-A-Fella then I turned into Jay.” While that line was initially met with controversy and endlessly debated by rap pundits everywhere, Drake may have been onto something. Well, in terms of Billboard chart success, at least.
