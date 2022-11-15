ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WFAE

Atrium and Novant competing over women's health

Atrium Health has announced it's planning to open a new health center in South Park, and it's geared toward women's health. The move comes just two years after Charlotte's other large health system, Novant Health, opened its own women's health center, also in South Park. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Animatronic bears won't return to uptown Charlotte this year, Bank of America says

A beloved 18-piece animatronic bear orchestra will stay in hibernation this winter after Bank of America declined to renew their Christmastime contract for Founders Hall. The Leonard Bearstein orchestra, named for its four foot furry conductor, has grown into a holiday tradition. The bears have charmed and confused people in uptown Charlotte, delighting and perhaps frightening thousands of children since debuting in Founders Hall in December 1999. They performed a medley of Christmas tunes every hour on the hour.
CHARLOTTE, NC
24hip-hop.com

Charlotte’s 704Fetti Is Next Up!

Recently North Carolina has become a breeding place for new talent in hip hop. With artists like Da Baby and Toosii; North Carolina has shown to be a real contender in the rap community. 704Fetti is another NC artist who is breaking barriers for his city! Born and raised in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gen Z and Millennials say “No” to Happy Hour

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Happy Hour isn’t so happy for Gen Z and and younger millennials. A new employment report shows that a healthy work life balance is more important to younger generations than grabbing a drink after hours with coworkers. Younger generations also say when they do go out...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry hires CBRE to market uptown site

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Pipe and Foundry has hired commercial real estate firm CBRE to market the company’s 55.5-acre uptown site bordering South End, the company confirmed Wednesday. The site includes the company’s cast iron foundry, established more than a century ago. In 2020, Charlotte Pipe disclosed plans to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Local News Roundup: A local graduate among those killed at UVA, Tepper and Rock Hill come to an agreement, Juneteenth officially a holiday in Charlotte

The shooting at the University of Virginia hits the Charlotte area as one of the victims, Devin Chandler, was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius. Chandler was a member of the UVA football team, and his former high school team plans to wear decals on their helmets for the rest of the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Juneteenth becomes an official city holiday

The City of Charlotte will recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday for the first time next year. Charlotte City Council voted unanimously on Monday to make June 19 a paid day off for city employees. Juneteenth has been a nationally recognized holiday since 2021. The holiday acknowledges June 19, 1865,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Subway Unveiling Vending Machines

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– If you love subs, there is a new cool way to enjoy one. Subway is unveiling vending machines that allow you to buy pre-made sub sandwiches. The machines will be installed in places like college dorms and airports. The machines will respond to verbal orders. Vending machines aren’t new to Subway. The company has been selling sandwiches this way since 2020 at casinos and airports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte Talks and WFAE’s EQUALibrium present a public conversation on disability awareness and accessibility in Charlotte

What does it mean to live in an accessible city? What would that look like, and does Charlotte fit the bill?. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a civil rights law that ensures people with disabilities have equal opportunities (accessibility) as everyone else. However, lack of public transportation, sidewalks and digital inequities can cause a person with a disability not to meet their needs or access to employment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

Radio One Charlotte Welcomes DJ Ace Home to 102.5 The Block

Beginning November 14, 2022, Charlotte will get to hear and experience #LIVEWITHACE  on WOSF-HD2-FM 102.5 The Block,  Monday through Friday, 12pm – 7pm and Saturdays 10am – 3pm. DJ Ace, as he is known to his listeners, started working in radio in 2011.  In 2016, he made his debut with Radio One Charlotte’s 92.7 The Block.  In addition to working […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
getnews.info

FC Auto Detailing Expands Its Services For The Benefit Of Clients

Charlotte NC auto detailing experts with interior / exterior car wash services offer a lot more. November 14, 2022 – Charlotte, NC, US – FC Auto Detailing, the leading auto detailing experts in the Charlotte, NC area renowned for their interior and exterior car washes, has expanded their services to offer so much more to their clients.
WCNC

Card skimmers found on 3 Charlotte ATMs, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Card skimmers were found on three bank ATMs in Charlotte, detectives said Wednesday, releasing new details in the investigation of devices being reported across the Queen City. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said card skimmers were found on ATMs at the following banks in Charlotte:. Wells Fargo: 301 South...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic

A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

