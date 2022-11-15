Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry will be on the market by 2023. Here's why that matters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive amount of land will be up for grabs. The current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which sits right in between Uptown and South End, will be on the market by 2023. Speculation has swirled that it could be the new home for Carolina...
Atrium and Novant competing over women's health
Atrium Health has announced it's planning to open a new health center in South Park, and it's geared toward women's health. The move comes just two years after Charlotte's other large health system, Novant Health, opened its own women's health center, also in South Park. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
Animatronic bears won't return to uptown Charlotte this year, Bank of America says
A beloved 18-piece animatronic bear orchestra will stay in hibernation this winter after Bank of America declined to renew their Christmastime contract for Founders Hall. The Leonard Bearstein orchestra, named for its four foot furry conductor, has grown into a holiday tradition. The bears have charmed and confused people in uptown Charlotte, delighting and perhaps frightening thousands of children since debuting in Founders Hall in December 1999. They performed a medley of Christmas tunes every hour on the hour.
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
WCNC
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
24hip-hop.com
Charlotte’s 704Fetti Is Next Up!
Recently North Carolina has become a breeding place for new talent in hip hop. With artists like Da Baby and Toosii; North Carolina has shown to be a real contender in the rap community. 704Fetti is another NC artist who is breaking barriers for his city! Born and raised in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gen Z and Millennials say “No” to Happy Hour
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Happy Hour isn’t so happy for Gen Z and and younger millennials. A new employment report shows that a healthy work life balance is more important to younger generations than grabbing a drink after hours with coworkers. Younger generations also say when they do go out...
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry hires CBRE to market uptown site
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Pipe and Foundry has hired commercial real estate firm CBRE to market the company’s 55.5-acre uptown site bordering South End, the company confirmed Wednesday. The site includes the company’s cast iron foundry, established more than a century ago. In 2020, Charlotte Pipe disclosed plans to...
'We never thought anything like this would happen to a child' | Charlotte family fights to bring orphaned niece to live with them from London
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is facing a heartbreaking and unthinkable situation. The couple is trying to bring their British niece to live with them after she lost both of her parents from separate illnesses. But because she’s 16, the U.S. won’t allow it, leaving the orphaned teen...
Local News Roundup: A local graduate among those killed at UVA, Tepper and Rock Hill come to an agreement, Juneteenth officially a holiday in Charlotte
The shooting at the University of Virginia hits the Charlotte area as one of the victims, Devin Chandler, was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius. Chandler was a member of the UVA football team, and his former high school team plans to wear decals on their helmets for the rest of the season.
Juneteenth becomes an official city holiday
The City of Charlotte will recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday for the first time next year. Charlotte City Council voted unanimously on Monday to make June 19 a paid day off for city employees. Juneteenth has been a nationally recognized holiday since 2021. The holiday acknowledges June 19, 1865,...
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
wccbcharlotte.com
Subway Unveiling Vending Machines
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– If you love subs, there is a new cool way to enjoy one. Subway is unveiling vending machines that allow you to buy pre-made sub sandwiches. The machines will be installed in places like college dorms and airports. The machines will respond to verbal orders. Vending machines aren’t new to Subway. The company has been selling sandwiches this way since 2020 at casinos and airports.
This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals. According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021....
Charlotte Talks and WFAE’s EQUALibrium present a public conversation on disability awareness and accessibility in Charlotte
What does it mean to live in an accessible city? What would that look like, and does Charlotte fit the bill?. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a civil rights law that ensures people with disabilities have equal opportunities (accessibility) as everyone else. However, lack of public transportation, sidewalks and digital inequities can cause a person with a disability not to meet their needs or access to employment.
Radio One Charlotte Welcomes DJ Ace Home to 102.5 The Block
Beginning November 14, 2022, Charlotte will get to hear and experience #LIVEWITHACE on WOSF-HD2-FM 102.5 The Block, Monday through Friday, 12pm – 7pm and Saturdays 10am – 3pm. DJ Ace, as he is known to his listeners, started working in radio in 2011. In 2016, he made his debut with Radio One Charlotte’s 92.7 The Block. In addition to working […]
getnews.info
FC Auto Detailing Expands Its Services For The Benefit Of Clients
Charlotte NC auto detailing experts with interior / exterior car wash services offer a lot more. November 14, 2022 – Charlotte, NC, US – FC Auto Detailing, the leading auto detailing experts in the Charlotte, NC area renowned for their interior and exterior car washes, has expanded their services to offer so much more to their clients.
Card skimmers found on 3 Charlotte ATMs, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Card skimmers were found on three bank ATMs in Charlotte, detectives said Wednesday, releasing new details in the investigation of devices being reported across the Queen City. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said card skimmers were found on ATMs at the following banks in Charlotte:. Wells Fargo: 301 South...
qcnews.com
Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic
A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
Rising cost to update Mecklenburg recycling center means higher fees
Costs for a planned upgrade of Mecklenburg County's north Charlotte recycling center have more than doubled over the past year. And that could mean higher than expected increases in trash hauling fees for the next four years,. County solid waste director Jeff Smithberger told county commissioners Tuesday night that inflation...
WFAE
