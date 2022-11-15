Giannis Antetokounmpo has shunned the idea of being “the face of the NBA,” a tag which has been cast upon the Greek superstar in light of his dominant game and charming personality. The 27-year-old recently appeared on Milwaukee Bucks teammate Serge Ibaka’s How Hungry Are You? show, during which he shied away from accepting the label of being the top player in the league. According to Giannis, the fact that LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, all of whom have enjoyed more longevity, championships and personal accolades, are currently competing gives him cause to pause in referring to himself...

1 DAY AGO