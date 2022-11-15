Read full article on original website
Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line
Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
NBA Fans Debate If The Warriors Should Bench Klay Thompson After Jordan Poole’s Huge Night
NBA fans are starting to rally behind Jordan Poole as a starter over Klay Thompson after Poole's 36-point performance against the Spurs.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Arrived In Style At The Scottie Pippen's Party In 1996 In Toronto
During the 1990s, there was no NBA team more popular than the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, there was no player who could match the popularity of Michael Jordan as well. After all, MJ led the Bulls to six NBA Championships during the 1990s. While Jordan was the cornerstone superstar and the...
Kobe Bryant Called Scottie Pippen The Greatest Defender He Had Ever Seen
Kobe Bryant had the highest praise for Scottie Pippen, said he was the greatest defender.
Picture Of 12-Year-Old Stephen Curry Guarding Muggsy Bogues Goes Viral
An old picture of Stephen Curry guarding Muggsy Bogues received a lot of love from NBA fans.
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Says Luka Doncic Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA
Luka Doncic is one of the best superstars in the game today. Despite his not being extremely athletic by NBA standards, Luka Doncic is still one of the best scorers and playmakers in the game. Whether he is facing single-coverage or double teams, Luka Doncic can dissect most defenses on...
NBC Sports
NBA coaching legend Popovich has fond memories of Run TMC
SAN FRANCISCO – The flavor of the night at Chase Center on Monday was Run TMC, which carries the sweet aroma of nostalgia. Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin – known as Run TMC during their memorable two-season stint with the Warriors – once again were teammates representing the Warriors.
Shaquille O'Neal Explained The Biggest Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James In 2011
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal shared his honest opinion on who was better between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant back in 2011.
Every NBA Team's Best Player In The 1980s
Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson were the three best players in the world during the 1980s.
NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo's International Team vs. USA Team: "No Way They Can Beat LeBron, Curry, And Durant"
NBA fans reacted to Giannis Antetokounmpo picking a starting 5 of international players to go up against his starting 5 from the United States.
NBA Scout: LeBron James to Suns Makes Sense
One NBA scout stirs rumors that LeBron James could be a fit with the Phoenix Suns.
The Ringer
Seven NBA Observations on the Warriors’ Window, OKC’s Outlier, and More
With the first full month of the 2022-23 NBA regular season almost in the books, here are seven observations about the teams in need of big changes already, All-Star candidates, and more:. 1. Has the Window Closed on the Golden State Warriors?. The Warriors are 6-8. Their defense stinks. The...
Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant, Patrick Beverley renew feud following postgame comments
Patrick Beverley injured Russell Westbrook in his first NBA start. Kevin Durant has disliked him ever since. Sunday night, Beverley and Durant renewed their (one-sided) rivalry, with Beverley's Lakers defeating Durant's Nets, 116-103. Durant scored 31 points in the loss, while Beverley had two points and five fouls. Still, Beverley took credit for the win.
Michael Jordan's Workout Routine That Helped Him Defeat The Detroit Pistons And Win 6 NBA Titles
A look at Michael Jordan's workout routine that helped him defeat the Detroit Pistons to become a 6x NBA champion.
Video Of Karl Malone Elbowing Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Isiah Thomas: "Jordan Is Down And Hurt... His Nose Is Bleeding"
Karl Malone is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history but he was also one of the roughest players of his generation.
The Most Accomplished Active NBA Players: Rings, MVPs And Finals MVPs Combined
LeBron James is the most accomplished active NBA player with four championships, four MVP awards, and four Finals MVP awards.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shuns “Face Of The NBA” Label
Giannis Antetokounmpo has shunned the idea of being “the face of the NBA,” a tag which has been cast upon the Greek superstar in light of his dominant game and charming personality. The 27-year-old recently appeared on Milwaukee Bucks teammate Serge Ibaka’s How Hungry Are You? show, during which he shied away from accepting the label of being the top player in the league. According to Giannis, the fact that LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, all of whom have enjoyed more longevity, championships and personal accolades, are currently competing gives him cause to pause in referring to himself...
Michael Porter Jr. puts Trae Young among the NBA's top point guards alongside Stephen Curry
Michael Porter Jr. breaks down why Trae Young is currently one of the best guards in the NBA, alongside Stephen Curry
