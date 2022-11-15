ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cavaliers Nation

Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line

Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
NBC Sports

NBA coaching legend Popovich has fond memories of Run TMC

SAN FRANCISCO – The flavor of the night at Chase Center on Monday was Run TMC, which carries the sweet aroma of nostalgia. Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin – known as Run TMC during their memorable two-season stint with the Warriors – once again were teammates representing the Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant, Patrick Beverley renew feud following postgame comments

Patrick Beverley injured Russell Westbrook in his first NBA start. Kevin Durant has disliked him ever since. Sunday night, Beverley and Durant renewed their (one-sided) rivalry, with Beverley's Lakers defeating Durant's Nets, 116-103. Durant scored 31 points in the loss, while Beverley had two points and five fouls. Still, Beverley took credit for the win.
Vibe

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shuns “Face Of The NBA” Label

Giannis Antetokounmpo has shunned the idea of being “the face of the NBA,” a tag which has been cast upon the Greek superstar in light of his dominant game and charming personality. The 27-year-old recently appeared on Milwaukee Bucks teammate Serge Ibaka’s How Hungry Are You? show, during which he shied away from accepting the label of being the top player in the league. According to Giannis, the fact that LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, all of whom have enjoyed more longevity, championships and personal accolades, are currently competing gives him cause to pause in referring to himself...

