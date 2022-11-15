ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NewsChannel 36

Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
ELMIRA, NY
WNYT

Traffic stop leads to numerous charges for Amsterdam man

An Amsterdam man is facing multiple charges, after police say they pulled over a drunken driver operating with a suspended license. State police say they pulled over Joseph Harrington, 56, Tuesday night in the town of Bethlehem. They say he appeared intoxicated, and in the car was a tactical rifle...
AMSTERDAM, NY
theupstater.com

Traffic stop leads to weapons arrest

BETHLEHEM — An Amsterdam man was arrested on numerous weapons charges following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway, according to state police. Joseph Harrington, 56, of Amsterdam, was stopped by troopers Nov. 14 at around 6:30 p.m. on the Thruway in Bethlehem for alleged vehicle and traffic violations.
BETHLEHEM, NY
CBS Boston

Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire

THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly rollover crash on west Mesa

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office was called out to a single-vehicle rollover that happened Tuesday morning. The rollover happened about a mile and a half west of the Mesilla Dam. The Sheriff's reconnaissance team was on the scene. According to officials, the victim was a male in a The post Deadly rollover crash on west Mesa appeared first on KVIA.
NEW MEXICO STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Person extracted from vehicle after Acme Twp. crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US 31 in Acme Township and crews had to extract an individual from one of the vehicles. "Crews encountered an extended extrication that took approximately 40 minutes to free...
ACME TOWNSHIP, MI
wwnytv.com

2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
OGDENSBURG, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Greenfield’s Porter Corners Park vandalized

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Porter Corners Park in Greenfield was reportedly vandalized over the weekend. Recreation Director Rebecca Sewell said two dugouts, the main building, and several signs were graffitied. Sewell thinks the vandalism happened on Saturday night, and they then came back on Sunday night. The vandalism was...
GREENFIELD, NY
fallriverreporter.com

State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York

Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

