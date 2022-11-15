Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday
49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon
Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
Houston Texans defense has a chance to set new NFL record, in a bad way
We’re heading into Week 11, and once again, the Houston Texans have one of the worst records in the NFL.
Quarterbacks for the 2023 XFL season revealed
The XFL this week is holding its draft ahead of the 2023 season, and there are many familiar names already part of the league. On Tuesday, the XFL held its quarterbacks draft. On Wednesday, teams will fill out the rest of their offense on defense, while the special teams draft will be held on Thursday.
Seahawks veteran rips ‘terrible a--’ field conditions in NFL’s first Germany game
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Bruce Irvin ripped the field conditions at Allianz Arena in Munich following Tampa Bay's win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List
The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
NFL World Reacts To Vegas' Cowboys-Vikings Prediction
The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings will bring a seven-game winning streak into U.S. Bank Stadium to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Even after a heart-stopping overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas isn't entirely sold on the Vikings. The Vikings are currently 1.5-point home underdogs in Sunday's game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2022 NFL Pro Bowl is Now Open
The NFL announced on Tuesday the opening of the 2023 Pro Bowl voting. Raider Nation, along with the rest of the NFL fandom will be allowed to vote their favorite NFL stars into the 2023 Pro Bowl, which will take place back at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Look At Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic’s First Start
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic made his first start Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Jovic finished with 13 points while filling in for center Bam Adebayo in the starting lineup. “I was encouraged by his play,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko on Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin: ‘I just feel like he can do everything’
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin and Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko are both rookies in the NBA, and they got to face off for the first time this past Saturday. Their connection predates that game, though. The two were teammates for two years at The University of Arizona — they...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Mock Trade: Nets Shake Things Up in Deal with Thunder
The Brooklyn Nets are struggling tremendously early in the 2022-23 season. At 6-9, they're on the outside looking in of the playoff picture and have experienced a ton of inconsistency. After firing Steve Nash as head coach and facing several other roadblocks, at some point the roster itself needs to...
Comments / 0