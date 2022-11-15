ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad

There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Quarterbacks for the 2023 XFL season revealed

The XFL this week is holding its draft ahead of the 2023 season, and there are many familiar names already part of the league. On Tuesday, the XFL held its quarterbacks draft. On Wednesday, teams will fill out the rest of their offense on defense, while the special teams draft will be held on Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List

The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
ALABAMA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing

PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Vegas' Cowboys-Vikings Prediction

The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings will bring a seven-game winning streak into U.S. Bank Stadium to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Even after a heart-stopping overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas isn't entirely sold on the Vikings. The Vikings are currently 1.5-point home underdogs in Sunday's game...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

2022 NFL Pro Bowl is Now Open

The NFL announced on Tuesday the opening of the 2023 Pro Bowl voting. Raider Nation, along with the rest of the NFL fandom will be allowed to vote their favorite NFL stars into the 2023 Pro Bowl, which will take place back at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

A Look At Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic’s First Start

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic made his first start Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Jovic finished with 13 points while filling in for center Bam Adebayo in the starting lineup. “I was encouraged by his play,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We...
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Mock Trade: Nets Shake Things Up in Deal with Thunder

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling tremendously early in the 2022-23 season. At 6-9, they're on the outside looking in of the playoff picture and have experienced a ton of inconsistency. After firing Steve Nash as head coach and facing several other roadblocks, at some point the roster itself needs to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

