San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom asked cities to set targets for reducing homelessness. Sacramento’s goal? A 71% spike
Gov. Gavin Newsom has been increasingly clear about California’s homeless crisis: he wants to see results from local government. That means fewer roadside encampments, fewer people sleeping on the sidewalks at night and more stable housing for those who don’t have any. So while reviewing local plans for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New CalPERS rule limits how long retirees can work while drawing a pension
The CalPERS Board of Administration approved new restrictions Tuesday on how long retired public employees may work without giving up pension payments. The board set an initial two-year limit, plus extensions, on retired annuitant appointments. The appointments allow retirees to earn paychecks for up to 960 hours of work per year from employers who participate in CalPERS.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal
A Northern California man was arrested this month on suspicion of homicide in connection with a July shooting that took place during a marijuana deal, authorities said. Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29, of Gridley was taken into custody last week while trying to re-enter the state from Mexico, authorities said. Deputies responded...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California child dies from combination of flu, RSV in first fatal pediatric case this season
The state Department of Public Health reported Monday that the flu and RSV claimed the life of a California child under age 5 for the first time in the 2022-23 season. To protect the privacy of the family, state officials said they would not be releasing any further information on the child.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Another Caltrans contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes, rigging bids for projects
An owner of a construction company agreed to plead guilty Monday for his role in a scheme to rig bids for Caltrans contracts, records show. Federal prosecutors said contractor Bill R. Miller colluded with a manager at the state’s transportation agency, and others, from 2015 to 2019. That allowed his company to receive contracts at inflated prices.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
80-year-old hunter tracking deer fires shots to tell wife he’s lost, Michigan cops say
An 80-year-old hunter had been missing for several hours when his wife heard him fire several shots, according to Michigan State Police. This signaled to her that he was lost. State troopers were called to Lovells Township at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a news release. The wife reported her husband was tracking a deer when he disappeared in the woods.
