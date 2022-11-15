ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

New CalPERS rule limits how long retirees can work while drawing a pension

The CalPERS Board of Administration approved new restrictions Tuesday on how long retired public employees may work without giving up pension payments. The board set an initial two-year limit, plus extensions, on retired annuitant appointments. The appointments allow retirees to earn paychecks for up to 960 hours of work per year from employers who participate in CalPERS.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

80-year-old hunter tracking deer fires shots to tell wife he’s lost, Michigan cops say

An 80-year-old hunter had been missing for several hours when his wife heard him fire several shots, according to Michigan State Police. This signaled to her that he was lost. State troopers were called to Lovells Township at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a news release. The wife reported her husband was tracking a deer when he disappeared in the woods.
MICHIGAN STATE

