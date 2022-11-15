ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WMUR.com

New Hampshire companies help launch return mission to moon

HUDSON, N.H. — With the launch of the Artemis 1 mission early Wednesday morning, NASA took the first steps to return to the moon, and some New Hampshire companies are playing key roles in the effort. It has been more than 50 years since the first Americans landed on...
WCAX

What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection. Much of the growth is coming from developing nations in Africa including Nigeria, where the population in 30 years is expected to put it in a tie for third place with the United States after India and China.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Single Words Will Annoy Someone From New Hampshire Instantly

Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
97.5 WOKQ

This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar

It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.
103.7 WCYY

Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
WMUR.com

Plowable snow possible in parts of New Hampshire on Wednesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The well-above-average temperatures are gone, and New Hampshire has settled into a new weather pattern that will bring snow for some this week. Tonight will be mainly clear and very cold with diminishing winds. >> Track the rain and snow hour-by-hour. Lows will be in the...
WMUR.com

Cost of keeping roads clear in New Hampshire rises

LACONIA, N.H. — As winter weather arrives in New Hampshire, highway departments say they expect to pay more this year to keep roads clear. After snow and rain fell Wednesday morning in New Hampshire, things were relatively quiet inside the Department of Transportation operations center by the afternoon. "It...
Colchester Sun

A plant believed to be extinct in Vermont since 1908 has been rediscovered

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Tuesday that the purple crowberry, a diminutive alpine shrub last documented in Vermont in 1908, has been rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield. “This is an extraordinary find,” said Bob Popp, a botanist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “The purple crowberry is...
themainewire.com

Heating Oil Price Hits Record High in Maine

The cost for a gallon of heating oil in Maine has hit a record high. Mainers should expect to pay an average of $5.71 per gallon for number two heating oil and $7.07 per gallon of kerosene, according to Gov. Janet Mills‘ energy office. That’s the highest price in...
WMUR.com

Granite Staters prepare for first snowfall of the season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As the snow makes its way to New Hampshire, Granite Staters are gearing up for its arrival. Manchester is expected to see a mix of snow and rain from the incoming storm while other areas will have their first plowable snowfall of the season. >> Snow,...
