A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Gators TE Nick Elksnis To Enter Transfer Portal
Tight end Nick Elksnis is the sixth player to announce his imminent departure from the Gators.
Gators Top QB Target DJ Lagway Sets Commitment Date
Florida made waves by securing top 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada last week. Can the Gators land one of 2024's top passers next month in DJ Lagway?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
Florida Gators RB Target Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Just four days removed from his unofficial visit to Gainesville, Gators running back target Mark Fletcher decommits from Ohio State.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Claim Former Third-Round Steelers Draft Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have added a third-round draft pick to their roster. Cornerback Justin Layne was claimed on waivers after being waived by the New York Giants. Layne is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound former Michigan State player. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Layne in the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger
PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?. Antonio Brown does. The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Derius Davis, Wide Receiver, TCU Horned Frogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Ravens Remaining Schedule Could Be Deceivingly Tough. By Todd Karpovich Sports Illustrated Baltimore Ravens News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2022 NFL Pro Bowl is Now Open
The NFL announced on Tuesday the opening of the 2023 Pro Bowl voting. Raider Nation, along with the rest of the NFL fandom will be allowed to vote their favorite NFL stars into the 2023 Pro Bowl, which will take place back at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Justin Jefferson vs. OBJ? Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Declares Better Catch
FOXBORO — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's greatness in just his third year has taken yet another step forward. And this is coming off last season's 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. So what happened?. Jefferson made a spectacular one-hand, 32-yard grab with the Vikings facing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Taylor Heinicke vs. Carson Wentz? Coach Ron Rivera Reveals 3 Key Factors in Commanders QB ‘Controversy’
After comments last week many media members came into Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera's Tuesday press conference hoping to gain some insight into the team's looming quarterback decision. Everyone wants to know: Will it be Taylor Heinicke, winner of three of the last four games? Or will it be Carson...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
Mike Hollins in 'Fair' Condition, Takes Steps After Two Successful Surgeries
The family of Mike Hollins confirmed that the UVA running back was able to walk on Thursday
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Snow - and Rankings - Drop in Buffalo: How Far Do ‘Thundersnow’ Bills Fall?
After having a stranglehold on the top spot for most of the season, the Buffalo Bills’ grip has loosened following two consecutive losses. Back-to-back losses have caused the Bills to drop to number two in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. The only team ranked ahead of Buffalo is the Minnesota Vikings, who beat them 33-30 in an overtime thriller on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Goodie Mob Performing at Atlanta Hawks Game
The Atlanta Hawks today announced that legendary Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob will perform for the first time at the Hawks home game on Sunday, Nov. 27 against the Miami HEAT. Over the past 30 years, the four-man lyrical group, which consists of CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo and Big Gipp, has added tremendously to the development of the culture of hip-hop and been recognized as being innovative, incisive, impactful and inspirational.
Gators crack top 12 for this 2024 five-star EDGE
Five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing narrowed his college options down to 12 programs on Monday and the Florida Gators made the cut. UF is joined by Arizona, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC,. , UCLA and Washington in Rushing’s top 12. He most recently visited the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles-Colts Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head to Indianapolis to face Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 11. The NFC East-leading Eagles, who were upset 32-21 by Washington as 11-point home favorites, will put their undefeated road record on the line on Sunday. Bettors have not been able to capitalize on Philadelphia's 4-0 SU start away from Lincoln Financial Field this season, as the Eagles have failed to cover against the spread in three of those contests (1-3 ATS).
Snow Forecast in Buffalo Has NFL Fans Hilariously Noting Browns and Bills Players’ Heights
A huge blizzard is moving toward Buffalo and should cover the area with anywhere from… The post Snow Forecast in Buffalo Has NFL Fans Hilariously Noting Browns and Bills Players’ Heights appeared first on Outsider.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buffalo Blizzard: NFL Could Move Browns at Bills to New Site
NOV 16 MOVING GAME? The Buffalo Bills can play in bad weather. But even this team and this city has its limits, as far as the NFL is concerned. So ... the blizzard about to hit Buffalo might call for a change. And so the NFL is considering alternate sites...
