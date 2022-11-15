ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad

There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter

The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bears Claim Former Third-Round Steelers Draft Pick

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have added a third-round draft pick to their roster. Cornerback Justin Layne was claimed on waivers after being waived by the New York Giants. Layne is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound former Michigan State player. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Layne in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?. Antonio Brown does. The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
2022 NFL Pro Bowl is Now Open

The NFL announced on Tuesday the opening of the 2023 Pro Bowl voting. Raider Nation, along with the rest of the NFL fandom will be allowed to vote their favorite NFL stars into the 2023 Pro Bowl, which will take place back at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Justin Jefferson vs. OBJ? Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Declares Better Catch

FOXBORO — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's greatness in just his third year has taken yet another step forward. And this is coming off last season's 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. So what happened?. Jefferson made a spectacular one-hand, 32-yard grab with the Vikings facing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing

PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Snow - and Rankings - Drop in Buffalo: How Far Do ‘Thundersnow’ Bills Fall?

After having a stranglehold on the top spot for most of the season, the Buffalo Bills’ grip has loosened following two consecutive losses. Back-to-back losses have caused the Bills to drop to number two in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. The only team ranked ahead of Buffalo is the Minnesota Vikings, who beat them 33-30 in an overtime thriller on Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Goodie Mob Performing at Atlanta Hawks Game

The Atlanta Hawks today announced that legendary Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob will perform for the first time at the Hawks home game on Sunday, Nov. 27 against the Miami HEAT. Over the past 30 years, the four-man lyrical group, which consists of CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo and Big Gipp, has added tremendously to the development of the culture of hip-hop and been recognized as being innovative, incisive, impactful and inspirational.
ATLANTA, GA
Eagles-Colts Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head to Indianapolis to face Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 11. The NFC East-leading Eagles, who were upset 32-21 by Washington as 11-point home favorites, will put their undefeated road record on the line on Sunday. Bettors have not been able to capitalize on Philadelphia's 4-0 SU start away from Lincoln Financial Field this season, as the Eagles have failed to cover against the spread in three of those contests (1-3 ATS).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Buffalo Blizzard: NFL Could Move Browns at Bills to New Site

NOV 16 MOVING GAME? The Buffalo Bills can play in bad weather. But even this team and this city has its limits, as far as the NFL is concerned. So ... the blizzard about to hit Buffalo might call for a change. And so the NFL is considering alternate sites...
BUFFALO, NY

