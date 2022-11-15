Read full article on original website
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Name changes should be free, confidential
In honor of Transgender Awareness Week and acting in support of New Jersey's LGBTQIA+ community, Gov. Phil Murphy has made moves aimed at protecting the privacy of residents who legally change their name. Under an executive order signed by Murphy on Wednesday, all name change orders filed with the state...
Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Former New Jersey First Lady Lucinda Florio
Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in recognition and remembrance of former First Lady Lucinda Florio. “Lucinda Florio served as an active and visible First Lady who used her role to...
Murphy administration: Former NJ first lady Lucinda Florio dies
Former New Jersey first lady Lucinda Florio has died, according to a statement from the Murphy administration.
Governor Murphy Signs Bill Requiring Large Shuls To Plan For Mass Shootings
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill which would require houses of worship and other public venues, to create a plan to deal with potential mass shootings, and to share those plans with local police departments. “As we wake up to the reality of another mass shooting in...
NJ churches/venues ordered to prepare for active shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
NJ concealed-carry gun bill rewritten to gain key endorsements
TRENTON – Democratic lawmakers rewrote the legislation establishing new limits on the carrying of concealed handguns Monday, securing the endorsement of police unions after changing it to ensure retired officers can continue to carry. The bill was endorsed again by the Assembly Judiciary Committee and has now been passed...
NJ Gov. Signs Executive Order to Address Public School Staff Shortages Across State
Nationwide public school teacher shortages hit NJ hard.Morristown Minute. A national, and statewide shortage of public-school teachers prompt the NJ governor to sign an executive order establishing a task force to address the shortage.
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
New Jersey, Pass the Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights
So much was on the line in last week’s elections. I count myself as someone who could easily be disillusioned by politics, but I’m not. I don’t have that luxury. I’m the child of a single mother who works for a staffing agency. When I went to vote last week, I was thinking of my mother and her struggles as a temp worker.
New Jersey’s Cheeseburger Champion Has Been Announced
When you are in the mood for a good cheeseburger, that is exactly what you want. A really good cheeseburger. Now, according to a major food website, the best cheeseburger in the whole state has been revealed. It's pretty likely that when you think burgers, your first thought may go...
NJ nursing homes now rated – which ones are the best and safest?
If you’re trying to figure out which nursing home in New Jersey would be best for an aging parent or loved one, the state Health Department has just rolled out an interactive tool to help you make that decision. According to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, a new dashboard has...
Are New Jersey’s so-called ‘luxury apartments’ really so luxurious? News 12 finds out
News 12's Brian Donohue heads to his hometown of Union Township where a boom in luxury apartment construction is taking place, to explore how luxury means different things to different people.
‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in
Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
Why are so many New Jersey residents suddenly getting sick?
If it seems like people are coughing, sneezing and blowing their nose wherever you go, you would be correct. For the first time in recent history, influenza levels in mid-November are high across the state. “We definitely have been seeing an unusual early increase in the flu activity levels, we’re...
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
GOP leadership: Here’s why New Jersey’s property tax relief is a sham | Opinion
Gov. Phil Murphy is desperately trying to convince you that he is lowering your property taxes. He might believe that, but history and data show that New Jersey’s current tax relief system has failed, and his new government program doubles down on it.
4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J. borough, officials say
Four black bears were killed in Ringwood over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
