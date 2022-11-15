Read full article on original website
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
Westfield Police still searching for Robert Tesini
Information about where Tesini was last seen has been updated by Westfield Police who are still looking for him.
NHPR
Springfield leaders 'concerned' by allegations MGM falsified diversity hiring data
The head of the Greater Springfield NAACP said allegations in a new lawsuit against MGM Springfield are concerning. A former employee of the casino filed the suit. Chelan Brown said company officials retaliated against her after she raised concerns about fraudulent reports being submitted on diversity hiring to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
JCC confirms fire Friday
The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
As Feds investigate Worcester police, here’s what happened with DOJ probe into Springfield
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a federal probe into the Worcester Police Department for possible patterns of excessive force or discriminatory policing based on race or sex. The feds’ Worcester Police Department investigation comes four years after the Justice Department conducted an investigation into the Springfield Police Department, the DOJ founded both investigations on the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.
Public reactions to the Northfield fire trial
There were two deadly fires in the span of one week in Franklin County, with the victim in the most recent fire tied to a criminal case that was underway in court.
newbedfordguide.com
EPA takes action on school bus idling violators in Massachusetts communities
“Companies Will Implement Anti-Idling Programs and Pay Penalties under the Clean Air Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement...
Warrant: Home health aide, boyfriend stole $129K from 92-year-old Westport client
Lisbeth Aldiva and her boyfriend Hiram Mojica, both of Hartford, face a long list of charges in connection to the theft of $129,180.75 from the elderly victim's brokerage accounts.
thisweekinworcester.com
East Brookfield Man Sentenced for Illegally Flying Helicopter
WORCESTER - A 62-year-old East Brookfield man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Worcester to eight months in prison for illegally operating a helicopter, making false statements to federal investigators and witness tampering. Antonio Santonastaso was also sentenced to one year of supervised release. On April 5, 2022,...
Baby found in Boston apartment freezer
Police are investigating the discovery of a baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Car crashes into building on Eastern Ave in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Eastern Avenue after a car crashed into a building Sunday morning.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 20, 2022 edition
Ellen M. Kupiec to Ashley B. Stewart and William C. Stewart Jr., 61 Carmen Ave., $485,000. Gina M. Hodovanec, representative, Louis Michael DeChristopher, estate, and Louis M. DeChristopher , estate, to Lyudmila Bienvenue, Lyudmila N. Bienvenue and Jonathan D. Bienvenue, 30 Beech Hill Road, $283,000.
FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
