ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
WWLP

JCC confirms fire Friday

The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

As Feds investigate Worcester police, here’s what happened with DOJ probe into Springfield

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a federal probe into the Worcester Police Department for possible patterns of excessive force or discriminatory policing based on race or sex. The feds’ Worcester Police Department investigation comes four years after the Justice Department conducted an investigation into the Springfield Police Department, the DOJ founded both investigations on the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.
WORCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

EPA takes action on school bus idling violators in Massachusetts communities

“Companies Will Implement Anti-Idling Programs and Pay Penalties under the Clean Air Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

East Brookfield Man Sentenced for Illegally Flying Helicopter

WORCESTER - A 62-year-old East Brookfield man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Worcester to eight months in prison for illegally operating a helicopter, making false statements to federal investigators and witness tampering. Antonio Santonastaso was also sentenced to one year of supervised release. On April 5, 2022,...
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
WTNH

FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
BRISTOL, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy