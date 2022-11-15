Read full article on original website
Related
Courthouse News Service
Mercedes settlement
PHOENIX — Mercedes-Benz and Robert Bosch settled a lawsuit brought by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich over the allegedly falsely advertised “Clean Diesel” vehicles that emitted higher levels in driving conditions than testing ones. Every Arizona driver with such a car can receive up to $625 from a $2.8 million consumer restitution pool Mercedes-Benz must pay in addition to $2.7 million in penalties.
Courthouse News Service
Maker of ‘Ghost Gunner’ machines drops challenge to California gun laws
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A Texas maker of software and milling machines that allow people to build their own firearms, including AK-47 assault riffles, dropped its challenge to two recent California laws that criminalize the use of its equipment to make so-called ghost guns and make lawsuits to fight the state's gun laws potentially more costly.
Courthouse News Service
San Joaquin Valley residents, growers vying for water in fourth year of drought
TOOLEVILLE, Calif. (CN) — Noemi Barrera has spent four months without running water for herself and her four children, and is among many people in California living without it as wells across the state run dry. Like most in the 184-person agricultural community of Tooleville, nestled by the Tulare...
Courthouse News Service
Washington state bans commercial finfish net pen farms in state waters
(CN) — Aquatic wildlife conservationists are celebrating in the Pacific Northwest after Washington state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz issued an executive order Friday ending commercial finfish net pen aquaculture in state marine waters. The news comes five days after Franz canceled leases with seafood company Cooke Aquaculture...
Courthouse News Service
Alabama limits on transgender youth health care assailed at 11th Circuit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CN) — In oral arguments Friday, an attorney for parents of transgender minors told a panel of federal appellate judges that an Alabama law restricting gender-affirming treatments is discriminatory. In April, the Alabama Legislature passed the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, making it a felony to...
Courthouse News Service
Elections in Maryland a go
BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Maryland sided against conservatives who seek an order keeping any Maryland agency from declaring a winner for any Nov. 8, 2022, election “until the election process is verified free of fraud.” They failed to present a viable claim for racketeering or conspiracy.
Comments / 0