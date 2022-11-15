ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
levellandnews.net

Funeral services held for Minerva Hiracheta

Funeral services for Minerva Arce Hiracheta, 42, of Levelland, were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Rush Coffman officiating. Internment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. Visitation was held...
LEVELLAND, TX
muleshoejournal.com

Bailey County Jail Records

Muleshoe Police arrested a 21-year-old Muleshoe man on Oct. 25 for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of at least 0.15 or higher. Muleshoe PD arrested 42-year-old Pablo Olivarez of Muleshoe on Oct. 29 for two felony warrants including two charges for assault of a peace officer/judge. Jose...
MULESHOE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friona woman pleaded guilty to 1 charge of ‘Harboring an Illegal Alien’

FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman pleaded guilty to one charge of “Harboring an Illegal Alien” in Federal Court Monday stemming from charges brought in August 2022. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was charged after law enforcement found that she was holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home earlier […]
FRIONA, TX
muleshoejournal.com

Area Playoff Schedule Set

Muleshoe fans are going to have a nice two-hour drive to see their Mules play as they take on Brock (7-4) Thursday night in Sweetwater. After securing the Bi-District Championship in a high scoring affair against Brownfield, the Mules have another test ahead of them. Brock won the district 4-3A title, going undefeated in the process. All four of Brock’s losses came in the first four games of the season. According to MaxPrep’s statewide rankings, Brock is ranked 10th in 3A while Muleshoe is 37th.
MULESHOE, TX
muleshoejournal.com

Mules secure Bi-District championship in high scoring affair

Muleshoe met Brownfield for one of the most anticipated matchups in the West Texas area on Thursday and neither team disappointed. These two teams matched up in non-district game in week six of the regular season where Muleshoe came out on top 39-37. This game saw even more points as...
MULESHOE, TX
muleshoejournal.com

Sudan Bi-District Championship encapsulates turnaround season

Friday’s playoff win over Ropes was the cherry on top to complete the turnaround of Sudan’s football program. Coming off of a 2-8 campaign the year before, each member of the coaching staff and returning varsity felt they had something to prove. Coming into the season, head coach John Cornelius spoke with his team on what it would take to become the team they are now.
SUDAN, TX
muleshoejournal.com

Wolverines move on to area round after 50-42 win over Spur

The Wolverines are moving on after a close win over Spur 50-42 to secure the Bi-District championship. This game was as tight as it can get. Both squads traded scores throughout the contest with neither extending their lead past one-score for the entire game. In the late in the second...
SPUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy