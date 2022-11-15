Read full article on original website
Related
muleshoejournal.com
SPC’s Kappa Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa inducts 55, including 1 from Muleshoe
LEVELLAND – South Plains College’s Kappa Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society recently inducted 55 new members during a ceremony in the Sundown Room. The ceremony marked the first induction since 2019. Jay Warnick, director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development at SPC, presented the...
levellandnews.net
Funeral services held for Minerva Hiracheta
Funeral services for Minerva Arce Hiracheta, 42, of Levelland, were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Rush Coffman officiating. Internment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. Visitation was held...
muleshoejournal.com
Bailey County Jail Records
Muleshoe Police arrested a 21-year-old Muleshoe man on Oct. 25 for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of at least 0.15 or higher. Muleshoe PD arrested 42-year-old Pablo Olivarez of Muleshoe on Oct. 29 for two felony warrants including two charges for assault of a peace officer/judge. Jose...
Game rooms raided, Hockley Co. officials describe ‘takedown’ operation
Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres confirmed eyewitness accounts that law enforcement raided game rooms in and around Levelland on Wednesday.
Friona woman pleaded guilty to 1 charge of ‘Harboring an Illegal Alien’
FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman pleaded guilty to one charge of “Harboring an Illegal Alien” in Federal Court Monday stemming from charges brought in August 2022. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was charged after law enforcement found that she was holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home earlier […]
Clovis resident among two killed in Quay County crash with train, NMSP says
QUAY COUNTY, N.M — Two people were killed in a Quay County, New Mexico train crash November 4, according to the New Mexico State Police. At least one of the men killed was a Clovis resident, according to NMSP. NMSP said the crash occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Quay Road AD near the intersection of […]
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Anton mourns loss of Coach Matthew Hoover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Grief counselors will be at the school in Anton today to help students and staff deal with the loss of Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover. He passed away over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family. LPD launching...
Community members remember Anton High School football coach after passing away
ANTON, Texas — The community of Anton is grieving the loss of Anton High School Football Coach Matthew Hoover, 38, who passed away in his home on Saturday, according to the school district. “His family was his world. His four daughters were everything to him,” said Josh Hinojosa, Assistant Football Coach at Anton High School. […]
muleshoejournal.com
Area Playoff Schedule Set
Muleshoe fans are going to have a nice two-hour drive to see their Mules play as they take on Brock (7-4) Thursday night in Sweetwater. After securing the Bi-District Championship in a high scoring affair against Brownfield, the Mules have another test ahead of them. Brock won the district 4-3A title, going undefeated in the process. All four of Brock’s losses came in the first four games of the season. According to MaxPrep’s statewide rankings, Brock is ranked 10th in 3A while Muleshoe is 37th.
muleshoejournal.com
Mules secure Bi-District championship in high scoring affair
Muleshoe met Brownfield for one of the most anticipated matchups in the West Texas area on Thursday and neither team disappointed. These two teams matched up in non-district game in week six of the regular season where Muleshoe came out on top 39-37. This game saw even more points as...
muleshoejournal.com
Sudan Bi-District Championship encapsulates turnaround season
Friday’s playoff win over Ropes was the cherry on top to complete the turnaround of Sudan’s football program. Coming off of a 2-8 campaign the year before, each member of the coaching staff and returning varsity felt they had something to prove. Coming into the season, head coach John Cornelius spoke with his team on what it would take to become the team they are now.
muleshoejournal.com
Wolverines move on to area round after 50-42 win over Spur
The Wolverines are moving on after a close win over Spur 50-42 to secure the Bi-District championship. This game was as tight as it can get. Both squads traded scores throughout the contest with neither extending their lead past one-score for the entire game. In the late in the second...
Comments / 0