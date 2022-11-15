Read full article on original website
Related
muleshoejournal.com
SPC’s Kappa Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa inducts 55, including 1 from Muleshoe
LEVELLAND – South Plains College’s Kappa Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society recently inducted 55 new members during a ceremony in the Sundown Room. The ceremony marked the first induction since 2019. Jay Warnick, director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development at SPC, presented the...
muleshoejournal.com
Area Playoff Schedule Set
Muleshoe fans are going to have a nice two-hour drive to see their Mules play as they take on Brock (7-4) Thursday night in Sweetwater. After securing the Bi-District Championship in a high scoring affair against Brownfield, the Mules have another test ahead of them. Brock won the district 4-3A title, going undefeated in the process. All four of Brock’s losses came in the first four games of the season. According to MaxPrep’s statewide rankings, Brock is ranked 10th in 3A while Muleshoe is 37th.
Who Tore the Stalls Off the Plainview High School Bathroom Wall?
I've seen some funky stuff go down in the high school bathroom, but this is ridiculous. I've never really understood the idea behind vandalizing a bathroom. I get wanting to "stick it to the man" and get the higher ups' attention, but by doing something like this you're inconveniencing so many innocent people in the process.
levellandnews.net
Funeral services held for Minerva Hiracheta
Funeral services for Minerva Arce Hiracheta, 42, of Levelland, were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Rush Coffman officiating. Internment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. Visitation was held...
Vandals target bathroom stalls at Plainview HS, reward offered for info
CLARIFICATION: Plainview ISD staff removed the stalls after someone vandalized them. PLAINVIEW, Texas — A reward was offered for information after a number of bathroom stalls were vandalized at Plainview High School on Monday, according to a social media post. After the vandalism happened, staff members removed the stalls. Plainview ISD said an unknown person […]
KOAT 7
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake felt in New Mexico
The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake just south of the New Mexico state line near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday afternoon. USGS data shows the earthquake was felt in Alamogordo, Clovis, Roswell, Carlsbad, and Hobbs. The earthquake was also felt in rural portions of Chaves, Lea, Otero, and Eddy counties.
Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another New Mexico county has proposed an ordinance to stop abortion clinics from operating. The Roosevelt County Commission is trying to do it using a land use ordinance, basically prohibiting facilities that are used to terminate a healthy pregnancy. During the meeting, Roosevelt County residents said that, although they’re in favor of preventing abortion […]
muleshoejournal.com
Mules secure Bi-District championship in high scoring affair
Muleshoe met Brownfield for one of the most anticipated matchups in the West Texas area on Thursday and neither team disappointed. These two teams matched up in non-district game in week six of the regular season where Muleshoe came out on top 39-37. This game saw even more points as...
Clovis resident among two killed in Quay County crash with train, NMSP says
QUAY COUNTY, N.M — Two people were killed in a Quay County, New Mexico train crash November 4, according to the New Mexico State Police. At least one of the men killed was a Clovis resident, according to NMSP. NMSP said the crash occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Quay Road AD near the intersection of […]
muleshoejournal.com
Sudan Bi-District Championship encapsulates turnaround season
Friday’s playoff win over Ropes was the cherry on top to complete the turnaround of Sudan’s football program. Coming off of a 2-8 campaign the year before, each member of the coaching staff and returning varsity felt they had something to prove. Coming into the season, head coach John Cornelius spoke with his team on what it would take to become the team they are now.
abc7amarillo.com
2 killed after car hit by train in Quay County
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KVII) — Two Clovis residents are dead after a collision between a car and a train on Quay Road AD near US Highway 54 earlier this month, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said the crash happened on Nov. 4 at about 7 p.m....
muleshoejournal.com
Bailey County Jail Records
Muleshoe Police arrested a 21-year-old Muleshoe man on Oct. 25 for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of at least 0.15 or higher. Muleshoe PD arrested 42-year-old Pablo Olivarez of Muleshoe on Oct. 29 for two felony warrants including two charges for assault of a peace officer/judge. Jose...
Friona woman pleaded guilty to 1 charge of ‘Harboring an Illegal Alien’
FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman pleaded guilty to one charge of “Harboring an Illegal Alien” in Federal Court Monday stemming from charges brought in August 2022. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was charged after law enforcement found that she was holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home earlier […]
muleshoejournal.com
Wolverines move on to area round after 50-42 win over Spur
The Wolverines are moving on after a close win over Spur 50-42 to secure the Bi-District championship. This game was as tight as it can get. Both squads traded scores throughout the contest with neither extending their lead past one-score for the entire game. In the late in the second...
Comments / 0