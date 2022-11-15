Read full article on original website
muleshoejournal.com
SPC’s Kappa Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa inducts 55, including 1 from Muleshoe
LEVELLAND – South Plains College’s Kappa Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society recently inducted 55 new members during a ceremony in the Sundown Room. The ceremony marked the first induction since 2019. Jay Warnick, director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development at SPC, presented the...
muleshoejournal.com
Muleshoe Heritage Foundation hosts inaugural Howl at the Mule Halloween Festival
Photos provided by Brittany Pendley/Muleshoe Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture and Muleshoe Heritage Foundation. The Muleshoe Heritage Foundation hosted he inaugural Howl at the Mule Halloween Festival on Sunday. The event was a result of the cooperation between several Muleshoe organizations and individuals. There were food trucks, lots of goodies...
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Woman mauled by dogs at Lubbock park reunites with woman who came to her aid
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadly dog attack at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Park has grabbed the attention of city leaders. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said the city’s stray dog problem is a priority for the city council, and the city’s FY 2022-2023 budget reflects that. “We have...
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
The Most Pathetic Night of My Life: Lubbock DJ’s First Night in New Apartment
If I could've taken a snapshot of this one moment of my life, I could have framed it in a museum and displayed it as one of the most depressing sights in human existence. Well, it wasn't that depressing when compared to the some of the things people are forced to go through these days, but you get my point.
levellandnews.net
Funeral services held for Minerva Hiracheta
Funeral services for Minerva Arce Hiracheta, 42, of Levelland, were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Rush Coffman officiating. Internment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. Visitation was held...
Who Tore the Stalls Off the Plainview High School Bathroom Wall?
I've seen some funky stuff go down in the high school bathroom, but this is ridiculous. I've never really understood the idea behind vandalizing a bathroom. I get wanting to "stick it to the man" and get the higher ups' attention, but by doing something like this you're inconveniencing so many innocent people in the process.
KOKI FOX 23
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season
The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
KCBD
Fundraiser planned to help Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray, who spent 62 years as a first responder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray started his public service career as a volunteer firefighter in Idalou at 17-years-old and spent the next 62 years as a first responder. Tiny even helped train and inspire future EMTs, including his friend of 42 years, Gary Vaughn. “When we...
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Still Being Held at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Last week just flew by with all the cloudy days we had but when will the cold and gloom last. It's November and still warm during the day but I want cold temperatures so I can bring out my tiger blanket, get some soup, and watch Jerry Springer all day. I know I am not the only one that would stay home from school sick and that's all you would do to get better.
fox34.com
3 injured in N. Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area
MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
muleshoejournal.com
Area Playoff Schedule Set
Muleshoe fans are going to have a nice two-hour drive to see their Mules play as they take on Brock (7-4) Thursday night in Sweetwater. After securing the Bi-District Championship in a high scoring affair against Brownfield, the Mules have another test ahead of them. Brock won the district 4-3A title, going undefeated in the process. All four of Brock’s losses came in the first four games of the season. According to MaxPrep’s statewide rankings, Brock is ranked 10th in 3A while Muleshoe is 37th.
Dashcam Footage Reveals Lubbock Driver’s Greatest Traffic Sin
Sometimes I think that Lubbock is probably not unique insofar as bad driving goes. Perhaps it's confirmation bias because I live here and have to deal with it daily, so it seems like Lubbock is full of particularly bad drivers. And then I see dashcam footage like this. WOOF. For...
KCBD
McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Anton mourns loss of Coach Matthew Hoover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Grief counselors will be at the school in Anton today to help students and staff deal with the loss of Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover. He passed away over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family. LPD launching...
KCBD
Roadway reopened on Hwy. 87 at 114th street after car fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Woodrow Fire Department shut down the northbound access road off Hwy. 87 at 114th Street due to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning. The fire was called in at 9:10 a.m. As of 10:25 a.m., the roadway was reopened. There is no word on injuries or...
