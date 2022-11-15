ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muleshoe, TX

muleshoejournal.com

Muleshoe Heritage Foundation hosts inaugural Howl at the Mule Halloween Festival

Photos provided by Brittany Pendley/Muleshoe Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture and Muleshoe Heritage Foundation. The Muleshoe Heritage Foundation hosted he inaugural Howl at the Mule Halloween Festival on Sunday. The event was a result of the cooperation between several Muleshoe organizations and individuals. There were food trucks, lots of goodies...
MULESHOE, TX
levellandnews.net

Funeral services held for Minerva Hiracheta

Funeral services for Minerva Arce Hiracheta, 42, of Levelland, were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Rush Coffman officiating. Internment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. Visitation was held...
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Who Tore the Stalls Off the Plainview High School Bathroom Wall?

I've seen some funky stuff go down in the high school bathroom, but this is ridiculous. I've never really understood the idea behind vandalizing a bathroom. I get wanting to "stick it to the man" and get the higher ups' attention, but by doing something like this you're inconveniencing so many innocent people in the process.
PLAINVIEW, TX
KOKI FOX 23

Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FMX 94.5

There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season

The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
LUBBOCK, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

3 injured in N. Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCEN

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area

MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
MENTONE, TX
muleshoejournal.com

Area Playoff Schedule Set

Muleshoe fans are going to have a nice two-hour drive to see their Mules play as they take on Brock (7-4) Thursday night in Sweetwater. After securing the Bi-District Championship in a high scoring affair against Brownfield, the Mules have another test ahead of them. Brock won the district 4-3A title, going undefeated in the process. All four of Brock’s losses came in the first four games of the season. According to MaxPrep’s statewide rankings, Brock is ranked 10th in 3A while Muleshoe is 37th.
MULESHOE, TX
KCBD

McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Roadway reopened on Hwy. 87 at 114th street after car fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Woodrow Fire Department shut down the northbound access road off Hwy. 87 at 114th Street due to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning. The fire was called in at 9:10 a.m. As of 10:25 a.m., the roadway was reopened. There is no word on injuries or...
LUBBOCK, TX

