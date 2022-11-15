Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
The Steelers to don Color Rush jerseys on Sunday
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to wear their Color Rush uniforms this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. This is the first time the team will wear them in the 2022 season and seems to be a good luck charm for them.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
Minkah Fitzpatrick Changes Discussion of Steelers Entire Season
The "what ifs" of the Pittsburgh Steelers change drastically this weekend.
Yardbarker
Head coach Zac Taylor shares message to Bengals after bye
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor believes his team is in a great spot coming out of their bye week. He shared his message for the team with the second half of the season ahead. "We’ve just got to take it one game at a time, and we really control our own destiny," Taylor told reporters. "We get an opportunity to play all of the teams that are in the mix, and if we take care of business, then we’re going to be in great shape."
Minkah Fitzpatrick could return from appendectomy when Steelers face Bengals
Minkah Fitzpatrick apparently isn’t going to let a little bout with appendicitis keep him from missing more than one game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, three days after the two-time All-Pro free safety had an appendectomy, coach Mike Tomlin said Fitzpatrick could return Sunday when the Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
Yardbarker
Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith
The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the talent within...
Yardbarker
Major Outlet Names Bengals Coordinator Top Head Coach Candidate
The Cincinnati Bengals could lose offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to a head coaching job this offseason. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero listed Callahan as one of the top head-coaching candidates for the upcoming cycle. "The son of longtime NFL coach Bill Callahan," Pelisserro wrote. "Brian Callahan has paved his own path...
Cincy Jungle
Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th
The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
Snow Forecast in Buffalo Has NFL Fans Hilariously Noting Browns and Bills Players’ Heights
A huge blizzard is moving toward Buffalo and should cover the area with anywhere from… The post Snow Forecast in Buffalo Has NFL Fans Hilariously Noting Browns and Bills Players’ Heights appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need from a...
Yardbarker
Former Talented Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Selected 5th Overall In XFL Draft By Rod Woodson’s Team
Martavis Bryant. Yep, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has been selected in the first round of the XFL Draft, fifth overall. Bryant landed with the Vegas Vipers, who happen to be coached by Pittsburgh legend, Rod Woodson. The quarterbacks were selected in a separate draft on Tuesday, with the remaining players drafted on Wednesday.
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor praises the confidence of rookie guard Cordell Volson
The Cincinnati Bengals revamped their offensive line this offseason, adding three veterans to the group and trusting former first-round pick Jonah Williams to hold up as well. That last spot, at left guard, was supposed to be for 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman. It was his to lose, and he...
‘We all get fired up’: TJ Watt reveals secret weapon that’s hyping up Steelers ahead of rematch vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be donning their color rush uniforms for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is getting everyone on the side of the Steelers excited, including star linebacker TJ Watt who said that the uniform is giving the team quite a shot in the arm ahead of their rematch with the Bengals.
Yardbarker
Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft
Two former Bengals QBs got drafted to XFL teams as the league reboots for a second time since going under in the early-2000s. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades selected A.J. McCarron and Drew Plitt. McCarron had the most run in a Bengals uniform, playing for the franchise from...
