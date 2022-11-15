Bengals head coach Zac Taylor believes his team is in a great spot coming out of their bye week. He shared his message for the team with the second half of the season ahead. "We’ve just got to take it one game at a time, and we really control our own destiny," Taylor told reporters. "We get an opportunity to play all of the teams that are in the mix, and if we take care of business, then we’re going to be in great shape."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO