ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing

PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Head coach Zac Taylor shares message to Bengals after bye

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor believes his team is in a great spot coming out of their bye week. He shared his message for the team with the second half of the season ahead. "We’ve just got to take it one game at a time, and we really control our own destiny," Taylor told reporters. "We get an opportunity to play all of the teams that are in the mix, and if we take care of business, then we’re going to be in great shape."
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the talent within...
Yardbarker

Major Outlet Names Bengals Coordinator Top Head Coach Candidate

The Cincinnati Bengals could lose offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to a head coaching job this offseason. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero listed Callahan as one of the top head-coaching candidates for the upcoming cycle. "The son of longtime NFL coach Bill Callahan," Pelisserro wrote. "Brian Callahan has paved his own path...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th

The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick

The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need from a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor praises the confidence of rookie guard Cordell Volson

The Cincinnati Bengals revamped their offensive line this offseason, adding three veterans to the group and trusting former first-round pick Jonah Williams to hold up as well. That last spot, at left guard, was supposed to be for 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman. It was his to lose, and he...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

‘We all get fired up’: TJ Watt reveals secret weapon that’s hyping up Steelers ahead of rematch vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be donning their color rush uniforms for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is getting everyone on the side of the Steelers excited, including star linebacker TJ Watt who said that the uniform is giving the team quite a shot in the arm ahead of their rematch with the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft

Two former Bengals QBs got drafted to XFL teams as the league reboots for a second time since going under in the early-2000s. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades selected A.J. McCarron and Drew Plitt. McCarron had the most run in a Bengals uniform, playing for the franchise from...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy