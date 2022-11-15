Muleshoe fans are going to have a nice two-hour drive to see their Mules play as they take on Brock (7-4) Thursday night in Sweetwater. After securing the Bi-District Championship in a high scoring affair against Brownfield, the Mules have another test ahead of them. Brock won the district 4-3A title, going undefeated in the process. All four of Brock’s losses came in the first four games of the season. According to MaxPrep’s statewide rankings, Brock is ranked 10th in 3A while Muleshoe is 37th.

MULESHOE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO