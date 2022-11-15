Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Teton High School students donate $7K to community
DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI)- Students enrolled in the Teton High School AP Government Course completed a special project as part of their course. The project is based on philanthropy and doing good in their community. The project is funded by the Teton Community Project. The students are given $7,000 to disperse into various non-profit organizations into their community.
kidnewsradio.com
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam alert
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has been taking multiple reports lately regarding a phone scam targeting our area where suspects are soliciting money from victims to avoid arrest. In the scam, the victims are told they may have a warrant for their arrest...
kidnewsradio.com
Candy will soon be in the hands of our nation’s heroes
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – After Halloween, many homes with extra candy have been helping the Madison School District collect the candy that will be sent to local vets and active duty military. The campaign has been a part of the district for the past six years. Michael Monical, a...
Comments / 0