muddyrivernews.com
New owner of property at 24th and Spring hopes to attract businesses interested in Broadway traffic
QUINCY — Mike O’Brien says the property needs a little work, but he doesn’t believe it will take long for local business to become interested. O’Brien owns O’Brien Insurance Agency at 419 S. 10th. He also is the agent and manager of MMT O’Brien LLC, 1001 State Series, which recently spent $705,000 on Oct. 13 to buy a commercial building with multiple businesses at 412, 414, 416, 416R, 420 and 422 N. 24th, across Spring Street from County Market.
muddyrivernews.com
Amtrak cancels morning trains
QUINCY — Amtrak today has announced that morning train service between Quincy and Chicago has been suspended through Jan. 16. Amtrak trains 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. and 380 leaving Quincy at 6:12 a.m. are canceled until mid-January. Amtrak is notifying customers who purchased tickets for those trains...
Hello Snow – 1st Measurable Snowfall Coming for Hannibal & Quincy
It may or may not amount to much, but there's a better than average chance that the Hannibal and Quincy area will see its first measurable snowfall of the season over the next couple days. The National Weather Service broke the snowy news on Twitter. The prediction is that the...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, for CSFB Mortgage-Backed Trust Series...
muddyrivernews.com
City applying for nearly $2 million grant to update traffic signals along Eighth, 12th
QUINCY — The city will be applying to receive a grant to upgrade traffic signals along Eighth Street and 12thStreet. Aldermen voted during Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting to submit an application to the Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation grant program to fully fund Phase 1 of the Quincy Enhanced Signal Technology-2030 Program, which includes the implementation of Intelligent Transportation System software and upgrading traffic signals.
muddyrivernews.com
Kept in the Loop: Quincy couple takes nearly a year to complete 6,000-mile boating journey
QUINCY — Boating enthusiasts Rob and Vicki Ebbing had talked about completing the Great Loop for several years, but they never found the time. “Vicki’s dad was in the Coast Guard, and he talked about it with her years ago,” Rob said. “As we went through life, we did a lot of boating. We kept buying bigger boats knowing that someday we wanted to do this.”
muddyrivernews.com
‘No controversy on my end’: Dorian leaving Central Services position with city of Hannibal to join Hannibal Regional Hospital
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Andy Dorian is leaving his position of director of Central Services for the city of Hannibal to become the director of campus development at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He says he isn’t leaving because he’s upset with the city administration. A July 7 letter from...
muddyrivernews.com
Memorial Hospital Foundation to be host of book fair Tuesday
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital Foundation will be the host of a “Collective Goods,” formerly known as “Books are Fun,” book and gift fair from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the front lobby and hallways at Memorial Hospital. Proceeds from the...
Hannibal’s Stonehill Inspired by The Eagles, Boston and Family
If you've been at a place where Hannibal's band Stonehill is performing, you can probably tell their wide variety of music was inspired by a wide variety of influences. Among them are The Eagles, Boston and most importantly of all, family. Chloe Bright, Jeff Noel and Mark Epperson were kind...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: QSL’s Holiday Gift Show…and Ashley’s never cooked a turkey
The Quincy Service League’s Holiday Gift Show is this weekend and Ashley gets you ready for it. She and Brittany also talk about getting ready for Thanksgiving and if you’re going to be a guest, ya gotta bring something to the table…literally. And for your Thanksgiving meal,...
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for November 16, 2022
Larry Collins reported his catalytic convertor stolen from his 00 Ford while it was parked at 2401 Broadway on 11/6/22. Tara Welcher (25) Quincy, for operating vehicle with suspended registration. NTA.
muddyrivernews.com
Community paper shredding event planned for Saturday at F&M Bank and Trust
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A free community paper-shredding event is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18, at F&M Bank and Trust, 505 Broadway, in Hannibal. In a press release, Carl Watson, president of F&M Bank and Trust said, “In this age, with identity theft being such a concern, making sure to properly dispose of those important documents that you no longer need is a high priority. This is a free service that we are happy to provide to our community. We’ve hosted a paper shred day for the past several years, and it’s something that people look forward to attending.”
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal High School students to perform ‘Seussical’ this weekend
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal High School students will showcase the result of hours of rehearsal when they present the musical “Seussical” beginning Thursday, Nov. 17, and continuing through the weekend. Show times are 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday, with the final performance beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday. All performances will be held at the high school.
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Catherine Meckes and the Community Foundation
The Community Foundation of the Quincy Area serving West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Thursday with a celebration at the Quincy Country Club. Community Foundation CEO Catherine Meckes talks about the important work the foundation does to help charities and other non-profits. Harvey’s Furniture sponsors...
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: If Sunrise Protection Act becomes law, boarding Quincy school buses will be done in dark
Just think of sunrise in Quincy at about 8:30 a.m. the first week of January 2024. Until this past weekend, I heard very little about the Sunrise Protection Act, a bill sponsored by Florida Republicans Marco Rubio and Vern Buchanan that had been kicking around the Senate for three years. It suddenly passed on March 15.
Firings, corruption accusations create turmoil at struggling north Missouri hospital
MEMPHIS, Missouri – Joni Lloyd was in her pajamas when the call came. Lori Fulk, chair of the Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors, was calling. She asked Lloyd, the vice-chair, to come to her house to talk. When Lloyd arrived the evening of Aug. 15, she found Fulk was not alone. An emergency […] The post Firings, corruption accusations create turmoil at struggling north Missouri hospital appeared first on Missouri Independent.
muddyrivernews.com
Cuddle Cat Rescue recipient of Riedel Foundation grant
HANNIBAL Mo. — The Riedel Foundation Board of Trustees recently gave a $5,000 grant to Cuddle Cat Rescue for an upcoming spay and neuter program for cats in Hannibal. The award is a matching grant following a recent fundraising event called the Meow Mixer, which raised more than $11,000 for the program.
