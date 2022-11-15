HANNIBAL, Mo. — A free community paper-shredding event is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18, at F&M Bank and Trust, 505 Broadway, in Hannibal. In a press release, Carl Watson, president of F&M Bank and Trust said, “In this age, with identity theft being such a concern, making sure to properly dispose of those important documents that you no longer need is a high priority. This is a free service that we are happy to provide to our community. We’ve hosted a paper shred day for the past several years, and it’s something that people look forward to attending.”

