eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Native Named Government Leader of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS – A Batesville native has been named the winner of a prestigious award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated their 100th anniversary at their 33rd Annual Awards Dinner was held on Wednesday. Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel was named the...
cbs4indy.com
Board votes to pass IPS Rebuilding Stronger Plan
The Indianapolis Public School board voted unanimously to pass the Rebuilding Stronger plan during Thursday's meeting. The Indianapolis Public School board voted unanimously to pass the Rebuilding Stronger plan during Thursday's meeting. High School Football: Semi-State. Alexa Ross has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana bill setting new defibrillator requirements to be reintroduced
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana state senator is planning to reintroduce a bill next session that would create new requirements for defibrillators at athletic activities. The bill would require defibrillators in close proximity to all athletic games and practices and mandate staff create a response plan. It unanimously passed the...
shelbycountypost.com
Furgeson announces campaign to return as mayor of Shelbyville
After two terms as Shelbyville mayor, Scott Furgeson walked away knowing he wanted to do more. Furgeson’s family and the restaurant he owned just needed him more. On Friday, Furgeson appeared on the morning show at GIANT fm to announce his intention to run for mayor once again in 2023.
How to Watch No. 12 Indiana Basketball Against Miami of Ohio
Indiana basketball (3-0) versus Miami of Ohio (1-3) tips off on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Here's how to watch, game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
WISH-TV
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton won’t see third 4-year term
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced Thursday afternoon that he won’t seek a third four-year term. The mayor made the announcement in a YouTube video where he listed the city’s accomplishments and reforms. He began as mayor in January 2016. “It was tempting to...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man charged in Capitol riots now able to go on cruise after trial delay
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Hoosier man charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots will now be able to go on a previously scheduled cruise following a delay in his trial. Charges. Antony Vo, a 28-year-old from Bloomington, Indiana, was charged in June with the following:. Knowingly entering...
cbs4indy.com
Generic vs Store Brand
Generic can save you money, but are you losing out on quality? CBS4 put it to the test and asked 17 people if they could tell the difference. Generic can save you money, but are you losing out on quality? CBS4 put it to the test and asked 17 people if they could tell the difference.
Good News: Just Judy's
INDIANAPOLIS — If it's Thursday, it's time for Dave Calabro's weekly report on his search for positive stories across Indiana. This week, we visited Just Judy's Family Restaurant at 5018 E. 62nd St. on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Sharon told us she's been frequenting the diner for about...
cbs4indy.com
Gleaners and Tyson Foods work to provide fresh protein to hungry Hoosiers
Thousands of pounds of perfectly good chicken, that would've otherwise gone to waste, is now being repacked and distributed through Gleaners. Gleaners and Tyson Foods work to provide fresh protein …. Thousands of pounds of perfectly good chicken, that would've otherwise gone to waste, is now being repacked and distributed...
WISH-TV
1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
cbs4indy.com
Judge hears arguments as Indiana doctor tries to stop AG from obtaining patient records
INDIANAPOLIS – A legal battle between the Indiana attorney general and an Indianapolis doctor who became part of the national abortion debate has reached a Marion County courtroom. Attorney General Todd Rokita (R-Indiana) announced an investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape...
cbs4indy.com
Community Health Network notifies patients of data breach
Community Health Network notifies patients of data …. Community Health Network notifies patients of data breach. Alexa Ross has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and why he’s …. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
indyschild.com
Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials
Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
cbs4indy.com
Butler shoots The Citadel out of Hinkle, 89-42
INDIANAPOLIS – Sophomores Jayden Taylor and Simas Lukosius each poured in 18 points, helping Butler to an 89-42 victory over The Citadel Saturday evening at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The home Bulldogs (3-1) had the three-point shot falling, as they hit 17 of their 31 attempts (54.8 percent), including four makes...
Man found shot, killed on Muncie street
MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was discovered lying on the street in Muncie late Thursday, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police were called to the corner of E. Willard Street and S. Blaine Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male lying in the road. The man, identified as Sentarian […]
