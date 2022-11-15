ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls Zoo to host Thanksgiving break camps

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – What are you going to do with the kids during Thanksgiving break?. The Idaho Falls Zoo will host camps for kids in grades K through eight during Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 21 to Nov. 23. These one-day camps provide fun, interactive activities and up-close learning with animals on zoo grounds.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Annual Downtown Idaho Falls Christmas tree lighting set Nov. 19

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Idaho Falls is set for Nov. 19 beginning at 5:45 p.m. The tree lighting will be held at the Broadway Plaza located at 340 Memorial Drive. Hosted by Local News 8’s Jeff Roper, the event will...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

East Idaho Community Band is getting back together

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After a two year intermission because of COVID-19, the East Idaho Community Band, formerly known as Idaho Falls Community Band, is getting back together. They will be performing their first concert since the hiatus, which is free for the public to attend. It will...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – November 16, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Moscow Police are saying the murders of the four University of Idaho students was an isolated, targeted attack, and the suspect still un-identified. They say a sharp-edged weapon, like a knife was used. Autopsies will be performed today to figure out the definite cause of death.
MOSCOW, ID
idahoednews.org

She wants a classroom where all identities feel welcome

BLACKFOOT – As a child, Bailey Dann would turn to her Shoshoni language dictionary — the one her father gave her — for comfort. She would read through it in her free time, each translated word a link to her Shoshone-Bannock ancestors and culture. In middle school,...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rosie is a lovable dog who loves to play and needs a fur-ever home

The Snake River Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter and Rosie was transferred to Idaho from a facility in Texas in hopes of finding her fur-ever home. She is extremely friendly, loves to play and run, and Rosie adores being around other dogs. She loves going outside and is great with people and kids.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Gephardt Daily

Utah County man jumps into icy Idaho river to save woman

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man passing through Idaho Falls to visit family ended up jumping into the Snake River to save a woman who drove her car off a boat dock. Dan Entze, from Elk Ridge, was driving with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Blackfoot boil advisory continues

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The boil advisory in Blackfoot continues. Testing results from samples collected Monday returned Tuesday afternoon, and two of eight samples still show total coliform but no E. coli. The city has sent eight more samples from Tuesday to the lab and will have results Wednesday...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho woman sentenced to probation after fleeing with child to Alabama

Sarah Stanley, a Victor resident, was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation in Teton County District Court on November 15th by 7th District Judge Joel Tingey after submitting a guilty plea to felony custodial interference. Stanley was far from remorseful, only angry, when given the chance to speak directly prior to Tingey handing down his sentence. "There is no due process in this case," said Stanley. "This court stole my...
MOULTON, AL
eastidahonews.com

More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week

IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

We’re looking to move and sell our home in a few months. Should we be worried about a market crash?

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested for murder after BYU-Idaho grad is found dead in Georgia

ROME, Georgia — A recent Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate was stabbed to death over the weekend in northwestern Georgia. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, died from multiple stab wounds, according to Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles. Brandon Christopher Risner, 21, was booked into the Floyd County...
CUMMING, GA
eastidahonews.com

Now that the D91 $250M bond failed, what’s next?

IDAHO FALLS — After Idaho Falls School District 91 school bond for $250 million failed to pass last week in the November election, the School Board is hoping to come up with solutions to address overcrowding, safety and security issues. It was the highest bond District 91 has ever...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy