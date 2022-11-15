Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls Zoo to host Thanksgiving break camps
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – What are you going to do with the kids during Thanksgiving break?. The Idaho Falls Zoo will host camps for kids in grades K through eight during Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 21 to Nov. 23. These one-day camps provide fun, interactive activities and up-close learning with animals on zoo grounds.
eastidahonews.com
Young father holds back tears as a Secret Santa grants his wish of being a full-time teacher
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Cason recently started teaching music part-time at an Idaho...
kidnewsradio.com
Annual Downtown Idaho Falls Christmas tree lighting set Nov. 19
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Idaho Falls is set for Nov. 19 beginning at 5:45 p.m. The tree lighting will be held at the Broadway Plaza located at 340 Memorial Drive. Hosted by Local News 8’s Jeff Roper, the event will...
kidnewsradio.com
East Idaho Community Band is getting back together
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After a two year intermission because of COVID-19, the East Idaho Community Band, formerly known as Idaho Falls Community Band, is getting back together. They will be performing their first concert since the hiatus, which is free for the public to attend. It will...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – November 16, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Moscow Police are saying the murders of the four University of Idaho students was an isolated, targeted attack, and the suspect still un-identified. They say a sharp-edged weapon, like a knife was used. Autopsies will be performed today to figure out the definite cause of death.
idahoednews.org
She wants a classroom where all identities feel welcome
BLACKFOOT – As a child, Bailey Dann would turn to her Shoshoni language dictionary — the one her father gave her — for comfort. She would read through it in her free time, each translated word a link to her Shoshone-Bannock ancestors and culture. In middle school,...
eastidahonews.com
Rosie is a lovable dog who loves to play and needs a fur-ever home
The Snake River Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter and Rosie was transferred to Idaho from a facility in Texas in hopes of finding her fur-ever home. She is extremely friendly, loves to play and run, and Rosie adores being around other dogs. She loves going outside and is great with people and kids.
After months of preparation the Festival of Trees is ready to open its doors
The annual tradition at the Elks Lodge the Festival of Trees is making its return. Its theme this year is a Winter Wonderland. The Lodge has been hard at work for months trying to get everything for this year's festival ready. The post After months of preparation the Festival of Trees is ready to open its doors appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 huge sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – White sturgeon are a rare find for anglers in eastern Idaho, but the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have been supplying them in rivers and reservoirs for more than 20 years. Fish and Game Officials introduced four sturgeon into the Snake River near John’s Hole...
Gephardt Daily
Utah County man jumps into icy Idaho river to save woman
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man passing through Idaho Falls to visit family ended up jumping into the Snake River to save a woman who drove her car off a boat dock. Dan Entze, from Elk Ridge, was driving with...
kidnewsradio.com
Blackfoot boil advisory continues
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The boil advisory in Blackfoot continues. Testing results from samples collected Monday returned Tuesday afternoon, and two of eight samples still show total coliform but no E. coli. The city has sent eight more samples from Tuesday to the lab and will have results Wednesday...
East Idaho woman sentenced to probation after fleeing with child to Alabama
Sarah Stanley, a Victor resident, was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation in Teton County District Court on November 15th by 7th District Judge Joel Tingey after submitting a guilty plea to felony custodial interference. Stanley was far from remorseful, only angry, when given the chance to speak directly prior to Tingey handing down his sentence. "There is no due process in this case," said Stanley. "This court stole my...
eastidahonews.com
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
eastidahonews.com
We’re looking to move and sell our home in a few months. Should we be worried about a market crash?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot mayor: ‘Boil advisory almost every six months is not acceptable to anybody’
BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot’s mayor has issued a statement about the city’s boil advisory. On Friday, officials warned residents living in the area not to drink the water without boiling it first. On Monday, Marc Carroll wrote in a public memo posted to Facebook that this was the...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls man sentenced to 35 year for escape, eluding and shooting at police
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – District Judge Bruce L. Pickett sentenced Peter Andrew Lewis to a unified sentence of 35 years in prison Wednesday. He will not be eligible to apply for parole for at least 15 years. Lewis pleaded guilty on Oct. 6 to aggravated assault with a...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested for murder after BYU-Idaho grad is found dead in Georgia
ROME, Georgia — A recent Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate was stabbed to death over the weekend in northwestern Georgia. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, died from multiple stab wounds, according to Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles. Brandon Christopher Risner, 21, was booked into the Floyd County...
eastidahonews.com
Now that the D91 $250M bond failed, what’s next?
IDAHO FALLS — After Idaho Falls School District 91 school bond for $250 million failed to pass last week in the November election, the School Board is hoping to come up with solutions to address overcrowding, safety and security issues. It was the highest bond District 91 has ever...
