COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee’s brutal loss at South Carolina on Saturday night went from very bad to much worse early in the fourth quarter when star quarterback Hendon Hooker crumpled to the turf at Williams-Brice Stadium. On a speed-option play, Hooker went to cut upfield when the turf under his left leg gave way as he planted and he went down clutching his left knee. Hooker was looked at by the medical training staff and walked gingerly off to the sideline and into the medical tent before heading to the locker room several minutes later as backup Joe Milton III finished the 63-38 loss that knocks the Vols out of the College Football Playoff picture.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO