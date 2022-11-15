Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia RB Mike Hollins "Doing Well" After Second Surgery
UVA running back Mike Hollins underwent a second surgery on Tuesday morning for a gunshot wound suffered as part of the shooting at UVA
247Sports
Virginia football shooting: In-state teams to pay tribute with helmet decals in Week 12
College football teams across the state of Virginia will pay tribute in Week 12 to the shooting that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia football players with helmet decals featuring an orange ribbon laid over a black image of the Commonwealth, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Richmond, and William & Mary are among in-state programs the outlet says are confirmed to partake in the tribute. A moment of silence is also reportedly scheduled for those playing home games.
Suspect in UVA shooting was on the bus with victims returning from a Washington DC trip, school spokesperson says
The suspected gunman in the University of Virginia shooting was on a class field trip with the victims before the shooting occurred, a UVA spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
Snow Forecast in Buffalo Has NFL Fans Hilariously Noting Browns and Bills Players’ Heights
A huge blizzard is moving toward Buffalo and should cover the area with anywhere from… The post Snow Forecast in Buffalo Has NFL Fans Hilariously Noting Browns and Bills Players’ Heights appeared first on Outsider.
Virginia cancels football game against Coastal Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia athletics department announces they are canceling the Cavaliers' home game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The decision was made following the tragic shooting of five students, killing three members of the Virginia team - Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry. The shooting also injured two other University of Virginia students, UVA running back Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan.
Bowl Projections from USA TODAY: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 11
Another week of college football is in the books, and that means we are one week closer to bowl season. I’ve taken a look at the updated bowl projections from USA TODAY’s Erick Smith and pulled out where Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams landed.
University of Virginia cancels football game as campus mourns
Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, all University of Virginia football players, died during an on campus shooting Sunday night.
WHSV
JMU students host vigil in solidarity with UVA
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hundreds from the James Madison University (JMU) community traded in their purple and gold for orange and blue on Wednesday at a vigil to show support for the University of Virginia (UVA). Many students showed up in UVA jerseys, shirts, and jackets to commemorate the lives...
