ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Virginia football shooting: In-state teams to pay tribute with helmet decals in Week 12

College football teams across the state of Virginia will pay tribute in Week 12 to the shooting that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia football players with helmet decals featuring an orange ribbon laid over a black image of the Commonwealth, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Richmond, and William & Mary are among in-state programs the outlet says are confirmed to partake in the tribute. A moment of silence is also reportedly scheduled for those playing home games.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Virginia cancels football game against Coastal Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia athletics department announces they are canceling the Cavaliers' home game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The decision was made following the tragic shooting of five students, killing three members of the Virginia team - Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry. The shooting also injured two other University of Virginia students, UVA running back Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

JMU students host vigil in solidarity with UVA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hundreds from the James Madison University (JMU) community traded in their purple and gold for orange and blue on Wednesday at a vigil to show support for the University of Virginia (UVA). Many students showed up in UVA jerseys, shirts, and jackets to commemorate the lives...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy