Chicago, IL

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Packers part ways with former third-round WR Amari Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers officially pulled the plug on the Amari Rodgers experiment. The Packers announced they released the wide receiver Tuesday. Rodgers has struggled mightily as a punt returner, fumbling four times on the season, including a key botch in Sunday's overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Keisean Nixon replaced Rodgers as the punt returner after Sunday's fumble.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three

The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction

When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
NASHVILLE, TN
Matt LaFleur Gives Blunt Reason For Releasing Running Back

The Green Bay Packers waived running back Kylin Hill on Tuesday. When discussing the decision with reporters, via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, head coach Matt LaFleur expressed some displeasure with Hill's attitude. "Regardless of your role, no matter how big or how small, we expect guys to come to work...
GREEN BAY, WI
Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List

The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
ALABAMA STATE
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
Meet Chicago Bears Khalil Herbert’s Girlfriend, Mandy Kopecki

The Chicago Bears have placed Khalil Herbert on injured reserve (IR) after he suffered a hip injury in his most recent game. His supporters are now hoping for a rapid recovery so he can rejoin the team. Even his girlfriend, who is his biggest supporter, hopes he will get well soon. Khalil Herbert’s girlfriend, Mandy Kopecki, is his rock and peace. Although the couple has been dating each other for two years now, not much is known about the footballer’s romantic life. So we reveal the entire background of Khalil Herbert’s girlfriend in this Mandy Kopecki wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
2022 NFL season: Ten likeliest first-time Pro Bowlers so far

Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. With Pro Bowl fan voting now open, we've assembled a list of the 10 players who are likeliest to earn their first Pro Bowl nods heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
ALABAMA STATE
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 11 sleepers

At least a couple times each season, we have weeks that shake up the entire fantasy football landscape. Week 10 was one of them. Injuries to Cooper Kupp and Zach Ertz grabbed the biggest headlines of the week, but there were more things that should move the needle for fantasy enthusiasts.

