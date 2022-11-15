ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Turnto10.com

Police: 2 drivers in Cranston crash expected to recover

(WJAR) — Cranston police said two drivers involved in a crash on Scituate Ave on Tuesday night are expected to survive. According to police, the driver of a Jeep apparently lost control, crossed the center lane and crashed head-on into another car driving in the opposite direction. Both drivers...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Man injured after car shot at multiple times in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was injured after his car was shot at multiple times in Providence overnight. Providence police received a 911 hang up call just before 1 a.m. and were dispatched to a home on Yorkshire Street. When officers arrived, the residents of the home told...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

Fatal fire engulfs townhome residence in Moosup

MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal fire erupted in a townhome in Moosup early Thursday morning, according to the Plainfield Police Department. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m., which is when officers from Plainfield responded to the area of Moosup Gardens Apartments on Gorman Street in Moosup, which is a section of Plainfield. The blaze […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
FOX 61

1 dead after apartment fire in Plainfield: Police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A person is dead after an apartment fire in Plainfield overnight, officials said. Plainfield police and fire crews were called to the Moosup Gardens Apartments on Gorman Street on the report of a structure fire just after 12:30 a.m. The fire reportedly involved multiple units at...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Turnto10.com

Investigators say cause of fire that destroyed Fall River business is undetermined

A spokesman for the Massachusetts state fire marshal said Wednesday that the cause of a fire that destroyed a family owned Fall River business is undetermined. The official said a joint investigation by the Fall River Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police fire investigators could not establish an exact cause of the fire at Burns Power Tools.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Car strikes person on motorized bike in Cranston

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Police crews on the scene of a crash told NBC 10 News a car struck a person on a motorized bike in Cranston on Monday night. Police said the collision at Cranston Street and Dyer Ave sent the person onto the car's hood. According to...
CRANSTON, RI
WTNH

Danielson man strikes pole, dies in Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing into a utility pole in Killingly on Tuesday, state police said. According to police, a car was traveling northbound on Maple Street, just ahead of Gladys Street, around 1:30 a.m. when it went out of the lane while driving around a curve. The car crashed into […]
KILLINGLY, CT
Quiet Corner Alerts

Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In Killingly

Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, November 12th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with the Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, and a Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a party unresponsive in the area of 1198 Providence Pike (Route 6). Due to the apparent severity of the injuries Quinebaug Valley Communications Center dispatchers initiated Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) procedures and requested a Hartford Hospital Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.
KILLINGLY, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
LOWELL, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Drive Thru Drama & Men in Suits

10:30 a.m. – Police were called to assist at a car accident where a state police car was hit after it had pulled over to assist when a car went down the embankment on Route 4. 12:32 p.m. – Police were called to an illegal burn on Division Road...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Where are Brown students getting hit with projectiles?

A Rhode Island School of Design professor was struck by multiple projectiles fired from a car at the corner of Power and Thayer streets Monday afternoon, according to an email from Brown’s Department of Public Safety. The incident marked the 16th time a Brown or RISD community member has...
PROVIDENCE, RI

