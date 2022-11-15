Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Related
Turnto10.com
Police: 2 drivers in Cranston crash expected to recover
(WJAR) — Cranston police said two drivers involved in a crash on Scituate Ave on Tuesday night are expected to survive. According to police, the driver of a Jeep apparently lost control, crossed the center lane and crashed head-on into another car driving in the opposite direction. Both drivers...
ABC6.com
Man injured after car shot at multiple times in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was injured after his car was shot at multiple times in Providence overnight. Providence police received a 911 hang up call just before 1 a.m. and were dispatched to a home on Yorkshire Street. When officers arrived, the residents of the home told...
Fatal fire engulfs townhome residence in Moosup
MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal fire erupted in a townhome in Moosup early Thursday morning, according to the Plainfield Police Department. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m., which is when officers from Plainfield responded to the area of Moosup Gardens Apartments on Gorman Street in Moosup, which is a section of Plainfield. The blaze […]
1 dead after apartment fire in Plainfield: Police
PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A person is dead after an apartment fire in Plainfield overnight, officials said. Plainfield police and fire crews were called to the Moosup Gardens Apartments on Gorman Street on the report of a structure fire just after 12:30 a.m. The fire reportedly involved multiple units at...
Search continues for missing Warwick woman
Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Arnold's Neck Drive and Staples Avenue.
Turnto10.com
Investigators say cause of fire that destroyed Fall River business is undetermined
A spokesman for the Massachusetts state fire marshal said Wednesday that the cause of a fire that destroyed a family owned Fall River business is undetermined. The official said a joint investigation by the Fall River Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police fire investigators could not establish an exact cause of the fire at Burns Power Tools.
Providence police investigating shooting
Police were called to a parking lot on Charles Street and found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.
Turnto10.com
Car strikes person on motorized bike in Cranston
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Police crews on the scene of a crash told NBC 10 News a car struck a person on a motorized bike in Cranston on Monday night. Police said the collision at Cranston Street and Dyer Ave sent the person onto the car's hood. According to...
Danielson man strikes pole, dies in Killingly crash
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing into a utility pole in Killingly on Tuesday, state police said. According to police, a car was traveling northbound on Maple Street, just ahead of Gladys Street, around 1:30 a.m. when it went out of the lane while driving around a curve. The car crashed into […]
nrinow.news
Dangerous driver leads police on chase through Burrillville & N.S., ending with arrest in Woonsocket
BURRILLVILLE/NORTH SMITHFIELD – An erratic and dangerous driver reportedly refused to stop for police on Monday, leading officers from multiple towns on a chase that finally ended when he crashed into two cruisers. Ryan Nadeau, 34, of Woonsocket, was arrested following the six-town pursuit, in which Woonsocket officers eventually...
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In Killingly
Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, November 12th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with the Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, and a Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a party unresponsive in the area of 1198 Providence Pike (Route 6). Due to the apparent severity of the injuries Quinebaug Valley Communications Center dispatchers initiated Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) procedures and requested a Hartford Hospital Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.
Suspicious antisemitic packages found in North Providence
Detectives are making headway in their search for who scattered dozens of packages containing racially charged messages throughout a Warwick neighborhood.
3 arrested, 1 sought in Fall River shots-fired incidents
Police have arrested three people and are searching for a fourth in connection with two shots-fired incidents in Fall River last week.
whdh.com
Gunshots reported just before car crashes into business front in Fall River, police say
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said there was a call for shots being fired just before a car crashed into a Fall River business front late Sunday night. The Chaves market storefront is being repaired in Fall River after the crash, which police said knocked bricks from the outside wall, leaving a large hole. It also caused several glass panes to crack.
26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
Multiple dogs missing after overnight blaze tears through Bellingham home
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a fire ripped through a Bellingham home overnight on Wednesday. The Bellingham Fire Department says they responded to a home on Stone Street just before 11:30 p.m. and found a house fully engulfed in flames. The blaze was so severe that part...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Drive Thru Drama & Men in Suits
10:30 a.m. – Police were called to assist at a car accident where a state police car was hit after it had pulled over to assist when a car went down the embankment on Route 4. 12:32 p.m. – Police were called to an illegal burn on Division Road...
Turnto10.com
Search for Charlotte Lester continues six months since she was reported missing
Wednesday marked six months since 45-year-old Charlotte Lester was reported missing from Warwick. She was last seen near Arnolds Neck Drive and Staples Avenue on the evening of May 16. Police say two days later, her dog, Chloe, was found abandoned on Elmwood Avenue. Lester’s red pickup truck was also...
Brown Daily Herald
Where are Brown students getting hit with projectiles?
A Rhode Island School of Design professor was struck by multiple projectiles fired from a car at the corner of Power and Thayer streets Monday afternoon, according to an email from Brown’s Department of Public Safety. The incident marked the 16th time a Brown or RISD community member has...
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
Comments / 0