ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Rode NT-USB+ launch – Pro-grade USB mic with studio-grade condenser capsule

By Matt Kollat
T3
T3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mgh22_0jC5Yl3N00

XLR microphones provide depth and clarity unmatched by USB microphones – hence why musicians and 'pros' prefer the former over the latter. Rode's new NT-USB+, the successor of the renowned NT-USB, aims to change that by cramming as many high-end features into a compact USB microphone body as possible.

Rode had a busy year. First, the iconic audio brand launched the portable Rode VideoMic GO II , followed by its first headphones, the Rode NTH-100 , then the RodeCaster Pro 2 , and only a few weeks ago, they also introduced Rode X , a brand-new sub-brand, to the world. Now, Rode is back at it again with a microphone launch. There really is no stopping them this year!

The Rode NT-USB+ is based on the original NT-USB, which was released in 2014 and has long been beloved by musicians, podcasters, streamers and others for its small form factor and studio-quality sound. The NT-USB+ builds on this and adds a number of next-generation enhancements to make the new mic the go-to condenser USB of this generation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRG9S_0jC5Yl3N00

(Image credit: Rode)

"The original NT-USB was an instant success when it launched almost a decade ago, setting a lofty standard for studio-quality USB microphones," said Rode CEO Damien Wilson. "With the NT-USB+, we are setting a new standard." What new features, you might ask? The mic has an updated, studio-grade condenser capsule and tight cardioid polar pattern that is said to deliver "pristine audio ideal for recording vocals, speech and instruments."

You also get ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamp and high-resolution 24-bit/48kHz analogue-to-digital conversion, high-power headphone output for zero-latency monitoring, USB-C output and internal DSP for advanced audio processing powered by APHEX. Rode even threw in a high-quality pop filter and desktop mount to make the NT-USB+ all the more appealing for on-the-go content creators.

Need we say more? Head over to Rode today to find out more about the NT-USB+ plus. Price and availability TBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low

If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
The Independent

8 best bookshelf speakers for compact yet powerful sound

Bookshelf speakers are the perfect solution to space coming at a premium. You aren’t legally obliged to place them on a bookshelf: it’s just the name given to speakers of a certain size that are friendly to desks, coffee tables and stands.Small doesn’t equal puny, however, and the best bookshelf – or standmount – speakers offer the full audio package in the comfort of your front room.It’s difficult to provide a definitive answer on the best bookshelf speakers. Our friends at York-based independent audio store The Sound Organisation were at pains to make us understand that no two sets of...
Cult of Mac

MacBook Pro drives dynamic, well-mounted displays [Setups]

Powerful MacBook Pro — check. Extremely capable USB dock — check. Dazzling displays properly mounted in different orientations — check. Two of the best input devices you can buy — check. Today’s featured computer setup seems to have it all without going overboard, and it all...
CNET

Top AirPods Pro Alternative Earbuds Drop to Only $20 Pre-Black Friday

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The Edifier TWS 330NB earbuds have been on the market since early 2021 and are frequently discounted. But rarely do they get as low as $20, which is what they're at now when you apply the code J32OX6A4 at checkout, which knocks $50 off their list price of $70. That's an excellent deal on a very good pair of cheap true-wireless earbuds. The deal ends today, Nov. 15, and appears to work for all color options.
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 draw closer to launch

Word of the OnePlus Pad first surfaced over a year ago, with the company filing a trademark for that name. Since then, word of what will be OnePlus's first-ever tablet has proven elusive, but it now appears the project is still in the works. As revealed by Max Jambor, the...
Cult of Mac

New GaN chargers take design cues from classic, colorful iMacs

Case-Mate introduced a bit of a blast from the past Wednesday with its new 30-watt Fuel Brites USB-C Wall Chargers. The compact, potent GaN adapters are see-through and come in four cheery colors that bring to mind the iMac G3. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn...
TechRadar

The best Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal so far offers Dolby Atmos for less

After a good Black Friday soundbar deal? This surround sound system from Samsung is currently on sale at Best Buy, and it looks like you’re getting a lot for the money. Previously $799, the Samsung HW-Q750B is now just $479 (opens in new tab), making for a tempting $320 saving on this multi-part audio system.
T3

T3

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy