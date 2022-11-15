ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

OPPO partners with Qualcomm to take ray-tracing forward on smartphones

By Vishnu Sarangapurkar
Android Central
Android Central
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uhGh_0jC5YesI00

What you need to know

  • OPPO announces a partnership with Qualcomm to enhance mobile gaming.
  • Both Qualcomm and OPPO are working to bring enhanced hardware-accelerated ray tracing to mobile gaming.
  • The announcement comes from Snapdragon Tech Summit held in Hawaii.

OPPO is one of the first companies to bring open ray tracing, generally found in PC and consoles, to mobile applications. It is now partnering with Qualcomm to take things forward with real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing capabilities on the next generation of flagship Android smartphones.

In a shared press release, OPPO announced the partnership with Qualcomm to bring hardware-based ray tracing to the newly announced flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. For the uninitiated, ray-tracing is an immersive way to experience gaming, which typically requires a lot of computing power that comes from high-end hardware, i.e., either PCs or consoles. It allows for more accurate rendering of optical effects like reflections, shadows, and other ways the light interacts with a scene.

However, smartphones are compact, and you won't find powerful hardware like the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. This is where OPPO and Qualcomm step in to provide more realistic gameplay graphics by incorporating a hardware-based mobile ray-tracing experience on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will most likely power many of the best Android phones starting next year.

OPPO has a new in-house developed PhysRay Engine that promises to make ray tracing accessible and efficient for developers. Version 2.0 will work in tandem with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to render different ray-tracing effects and textures more smoothly.

Qualcomm also has Variable Rate Shading (VRS) to handle the processing hassle-free, which allows the PhysRay engine to run even smoother. Both work to provide immersive graphics and simultaneously promise to consume less power.

To test this, OPPO created "Camp Gaurd," an FPS shooter game scene developed just to show off the tech. The company claims that the game ran smoothly in 720p at 60fps using a device powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at room temperature.

OPPO has also showcased a live demo showcasing PhysRay Engine's capability in supporting Physically-Based Rendering (PBR) textures. These included shadows, reflective surfaces, and difficult ones such as water and its ripples.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahY4Z_0jC5YesI00

(Image credit: OPPO)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6M1Z_0jC5YesI00

(Image credit: OPPO)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTFta_0jC5YesI00

(Image credit: OPPO)

OPPO says it first started to work on ray-tracing solutions for mobile back in 2020, with information gathered from creators, game developers, and game engine developing platforms. OPPO then came up with PhysRay Engine to support mobile ray tracing for the first time.

OPPO has released PhysRay Engine 2.0 for its developers to take advantage of, which should have "ray tracing capabilities, including OPPO-exclusive ray tracing effects, global rendering pipeline, and offline full path tracing."

OPPO believes that ray tracing on smartphones will significantly improve mobile game graphics and that its solution reduces the step for game developers to recreate more realistic effects in their games. OPPO also hopes it could be applied to audio, autonomous driving, and other applications in the near future.

OPPO believes mobile ray tracing is still in the early stages. It's not the first to tout ray-tracing capabilities on a mobile chipset, with solutions from MediaTek and others also supporting some level of the technology. However, it's moving full steam ahead thanks to its partnership with Qualcomm, and the company also plans to integrate mobile ray tracing with ColorOS so that it can release to more developers worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series

Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: expectations

Samsung is reportedly considering a change in the structure of its S-line of phones to one worthier of a flagship status, as currently only the Ultra model in the series can be called that with clear conscience. The Galaxy S23 family, though, will keep the trifecta of a lower and upper midrange entrants helmed by a true top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is expected to arrive on February 1 with a whole set of new features, including a fresher design, upgraded processor, new camera systems, and probably some new colors, too.
Phone Arena

The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off

If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
Android Police

Samsung brings its November 2022 patch to Galaxy S22 and Z Flip 4 phones in the US

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung has built a solid reputation for regular and reliable software updates over the last few years, and that's continuing now as the November 2022 security patch reaches devices in the US. Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, were the first to kick off this round of updates at the beginning of the month, quickly followed by last year's foldables and the Verizon Note 10.
TechSpot

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for future Android flagships

What just happened? During Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 conference in Hawaii, the wireless specialist introduced its latest premium mobile platform that'll power the next generation of flagship Android smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform is built on 4nm process technology and is comprised of a Kryo CPU featuring one prime core clocked at up to 3.2 GHz, four performance cores running at up to 2.8 GHz and three efficiency cores that can hit speeds of up to 2.0 GHz.
HAWAII STATE
Android Headlines

OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
itechpost.com

Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for Slim Augmented Reality Glasses

Augmented reality (AR) glasses need to be slim for people to actually want to wear them. To make this happen, a powerful chip that won't require a large battery is necessary. Qualcomm have what an AR reality glasses need and the company just recently unveiled it. The Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform seems to be built with slim AR glasses in mind, according to Engadget.
Android Central

Coming from a Galaxy Note 4, which of these phone options would be best?

The A32 5G comes with the Samsung Messages app, and I'm pretty sure also the Google Messages app. Have you tried the Google Messages app?. Yes. It's has some missing messages after the restore. Most noticeably if I sent several attachments in a row, it would only have 1 or...
Phone Arena

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform for headsets and smart glasses

Yesterday Qualcomm kicked off the 2022 Snapdragon Summit by introducing the next generation of its top-of-the-line Application Processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chip will be inside devices available to consumers by the end of this year. Today, the San Diego-based chip designer unveiled the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform designed to deliver augmented reality (AR) for smart glasses and other head-worn gear.
brytfmonline.com

Qualcomm highlights Snapdragon AI on PC and introduces unprecedented Oryon core

In a section dedicated to Snapdragon on PC, Qualcomm Reinforced its commitment to computers During the Snapdragon 2022 Summitto highlight their partnership MicrosoftAnd revealed some important news. In addition to confirming that it will integrate the features of the package Adobe with Dedicated devices for Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 As for artificial intelligence, the giant unveiled Oryon, an unprecedented core developed with Nuvia that will power Apple Silicon’s long-awaited competitor.
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo Tab Extreme leaks with MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13 and a 3K display

Google may have released Android 12L for larger devices and those with foldable displays, but there still is a shortage of high-end Android tablets. However, it seems that Lenovo has developed a new flagship tablet to follow on from the Tab P12 Pro that we reviewed earlier this year. The unreleased tablet has only appeared on the Google Play Console so far, but is generally an indication that a company intends to bring a device to market.
Android Central

Auto Restart Function Missing

Not the same. And who is they... That will determine when my phone needs rebooting. I don't think so. I fully depend on anyone to do things for new or my electronics. It's insane how much people slow other (anything.. people, computer or programs) to run their everything. No one...
TechRadar

Qualcomm's new chip will lead to augmented reality glasses you'll actually want to wear

Day two of chip maker Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit played host to the reveal of the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 – the company's first dedicated augmented reality chipset – designed to better serve AR experiences through smart glasses and other similar headworn wearables. Qualcomm already has a well-established...
pocketnow.com

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will debut on these phones

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and others start confirming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 usage in upcoming flagship smartphones

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now upon us, with Qualcomm promising performance and efficiency gains over the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. No company has announced a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy