ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

You can get the world's best fitness tracker for under $100, thanks to this Black Friday deal

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UP0T_0jC5Yc6q00

We've seen plenty of early Black Friday deals come and go over the last few weeks, but it's not often that the price of our favorite fitness tracker crashes down to a new record low. That's right: for a limited time, Amazon is selling the Fitbit Charge 5 for just $99.95 , which is the cheapest that the wearable has ever been.

Amazon isn't the only one either. Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and even Fitbit themselves have followed the Big A's lead by offering identical discounts on their Fitbit Charge 5 stock, which is pretty impressive for the best fitness tracker on the market. The Fitbit Charge 5 rocks a gorgeous AMOLED display and comes with all of the 24/7 health tracking features that we've come to expect from the Fitbit brand, such as ECG/EDA sensors and intelligent stress monitoring, plus you'll get built-in GPS, waterproofing, and up to 7 days of battery life. To top it all off, your purchase will come with six months of free access to Fitbit Premium, a subscription service that provides workout suggestions, helpful sleep tools, and a Daily Readiness Score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wbtl4_0jC5Yc6q00

Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

With its AMOLED display, outstanding health and fitness sensors, and 7-day battery life, the Fitbit Charge 5 packs all the power of a smartwatch into a sleek and durable fitness band. Over a week before Black Friday officially hits, Amazon is dropping the price of the wearable down to just $99.95, which is the cheapest that it's ever been. View Deal

This Fitbit deal is quite impressive, but it's far from the only historic deal we've seen over the last few weeks. We've been keeping track of the best Black Friday deals all month long, and we'll continue to do so as long as there are great offers to write up. So sit back, relax, and let us take care of the holiday shopping this year.

Now that you've saved a little cash on a five-star wearable, why not trick out your new device with one of the best Fitbit Charge 5 bands ?

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it

Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
TVGuide.com

Target is Already Offering Black Friday Deals on TVs, Tech, Games & More

Target is getting a head start on Black Friday shopping this year, with deals already rolling out across some of the biggest gift categories including tech, games, toys, clothes, and more. We're sharing some of the best deals, below, and keeping you updated on new deals as they're released leading up to the holidays.
US News and World Report

Amazon beats out other retailers by $30 with $90 AirPods for Black Friday

There’s no denying that the Apple AirPods are the dominant wireless Bluetooth earphones out there. In 2022 Apple claimed 35% of the market, according to Statista’s Global Consumer Survey. That’s huge given that they are not the cheapest Bluetooth headphones you can find. But leading up to Black Friday Amazon is cutting the price by $30 and offering the second-generation Apple AirPods for $89.99 with free shipping.
ZDNet

20+ early Black Friday deals on Amazon

Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases 2022

Samsung's Android tablets are among the best out there, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ is no exception. However, if you want it to be with you for a long time, make sure you guard it with one of these best Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases.
TechRadar

Walmart PS5 restock confirmed for Black Friday - here's all you need to know

Walmart has announced that it will hold four PS5 restock events in November. If you've been waiting for an opportunity to get Sony's latest console in the sales during the Black Friday deals event then this will be your best chance yet. It all starts today, November 17, with the...
TechRadar

Big Black Friday AirPods deals are here, from just $89

Anyone looking to land an early Black Friday AirPods deal is in luck. There are some great early Black Friday deals live at Amazon right now, and they include solid discounts on Apple's best-selling AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, and the all-new AirPods Pro 2.
Digital Trends

Great for students, Walmart’s $99 laptop Black Friday deal is back

One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals for students is being able to buy a stylish and practical Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for only $99. Normally priced at $229, you save $130 off the usual price plus you get a year’s Microsoft 365 included. With Walmart starting its Black Friday deals early this year, shoppers have the ideal chance to beat the rush while still saving big. Easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around, you’ll need to be quick. It was on sale last week and sold out, so this will likely happen again. Here’s why it’s worth it.
TechRadar

Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday

Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
ZDNet

Jabra Black Friday sale: Shop the earbuds and save up to 44%

The Black Friday deals are here for the next couple of weeks, and if you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you're totally in luck right now. Jabra just dropped its deals on its wireless earbuds line, and you can save up to 44% on a new pair of earbuds.
Android Central

Just put my order in!

Well, here we go for my 1st foldable experience. Trading in my S22 ultra and my fold should be here Thursday. Went 512 in green and am super excited about it. I did go to Best buy today to check it out in person and really liked the form factor. The S22 is a great device but I've been looking for a change and the current offers were too good to pass up. A lot of great info here I've read so far, now I need to pick a case to try.
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy