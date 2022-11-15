Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim.

That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said.

FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on getting the money back to residents.

If residents have unclaimed money with the state of Mississippi, there’s a way to get it back.

”Any amount is good, and it helps the state clear up its books, too,” DeSoto County Supervisor Michael Lee said.

There are a number of ways that residents could wind up on the unclaimed money list.

”It comes from various places,” Lee said. “It could be from a security deposit that you put down on utilities, and you have moved and didn’t get the deposit back. It could be a deposit on an apartment complex that you never got back.”

If this process is confusing for residents, they can get help from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the county’s Administration Building in Hernando.

State treasury workers will be available to help residents during the event to find out if they have unclaimed money and begin the process of getting it back to them.

”They will help them identify that they are on the list,” Lee said. “Bring identification like your driver’s license and birth certificate. If it’s a deceased family member, you can claim that money as well. You will need a death certificate.”

Lee told FOX13 that it paid off for his family.

He found out that his late father was on the list.

Lee started the process of retrieving that unclaimed money for his mother.

”I happened to see my daddy’s name, Wayne Lee, and he has been deceased for over 40 years,” Lee said “So it was like $51.31. My mom lives with us, and that will help us buy groceries.”

For Mid-South residents to see if they have unclaimed money, visit:

