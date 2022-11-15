ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NplUP_0jC5YT7B00

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim.

That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said.

FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on getting the money back to residents.

If residents have unclaimed money with the state of Mississippi, there’s a way to get it back.

”Any amount is good, and it helps the state clear up its books, too,” DeSoto County Supervisor Michael Lee said.

There are a number of ways that residents could wind up on the unclaimed money list.

”It comes from various places,” Lee said. “It could be from a security deposit that you put down on utilities, and you have moved and didn’t get the deposit back. It could be a deposit on an apartment complex that you never got back.”

If this process is confusing for residents, they can get help from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the county’s Administration Building in Hernando.

State treasury workers will be available to help residents during the event to find out if they have unclaimed money and begin the process of getting it back to them.

”They will help them identify that they are on the list,” Lee said. “Bring identification like your driver’s license and birth certificate. If it’s a deceased family member, you can claim that money as well. You will need a death certificate.”

Lee told FOX13 that it paid off for his family.

He found out that his late father was on the list.

Lee started the process of retrieving that unclaimed money for his mother.

”I happened to see my daddy’s name, Wayne Lee, and he has been deceased for over 40 years,” Lee said “So it was like $51.31. My mom lives with us, and that will help us buy groceries.”

For Mid-South residents to see if they have unclaimed money, visit:

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 1

Related
DeSoto Times Today

Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes October 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the October 2022 transfer to the State. The MLC completed the transfer of $9,579,510.40 to the state of Mississippi bringing fiscal year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist’s Office, Mississippi is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if Mississippi had expanded Medicare in 2022. According to the report, expanding […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Mississippians preparing for the arrival of medical marijuana

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Less than two months remain until medical marijuana is expected to be in dispensaries across Mississippi. Though it is still about seven weeks away, those wanting to have a medical card before the year change need to take heed. “You have 60 days from the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Mississippi River finally rising — to 0 feet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WDAM-TV

MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead. “I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene. “I will update when...
SUMRALL, MS
WJTV 12

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Governor wants money to arm teachers, staff inside Mississippi schools

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: New display for dugout canoe

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will celebrate their 5th anniversary in December. One of the key artifacts in the First Peoples Gallery received a facelift ahead of the anniversary. The 500-year-old dugout canoe has been redisplayed in a bigger, and more importantly, brighter setting. “Essentially, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Wicker: promotes initiatives across Mississippi

Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. Infrastructure and Education Promise Bright Future. Over the past month, I have had the privilege of traveling across Mississippi to meet with students, teachers, builders, and innovators who are shaping the future of our state. I am always inspired by the dedication of these Mississippians. As a U.S. Senator, I am eager to support their efforts through my work on the Commerce, Armed Services, and Environment & Public Works Committees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
122K+
Followers
136K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy