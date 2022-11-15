ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy fans will love this major hardware upgrade in 2023

By Mike Lowe
 2 days ago

As the year begins to draw to a close, all eyes are looking towards the next-gen flagship handsets for 2023, which will be much lauded by Android fans looking for their best new phone thanks to the arrival of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. And it's suspected that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is high up the list to receive it.

So what's so exciting about Snapdragon 8 Gen 2? The next-generation processor promises more across the board: better graphics in apps and games, better artificial intelligence (AI) for a more ready-and-waiting response, better sound quality, and even faster connectivity too.

The next flagship Samsung Galaxy is expected to arrive in February 2023, with rumours already pointing towards the top-tier S23 Ultra model looking much more appealing thanks to its 200-megapixel camera (the likes of which we've already seen in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra ). But with the new Qualcomm processor on board it'll be better still, potentially the best phone of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XirNe_0jC5YGsy00

(Image credit: Qualcomm )

It's battle of the processors right now: the Google Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's own Tensor G2; the iPhone 14 Pro Max uses Apple's own A16 Bionic; and the also-just-announced MediaTek Dimensity 9200 , which rivals the equivalent Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 chip spec for spec, is likely to appear in flagship Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus handsets.

But it's Samsung that garners the most interest from many Android fans. Having used its own Exynos hardware in many recent S-series releases, it's now expected that outside of Korea the company will adopt Qualcomm's top-spec hardware instead. That's thanks to the firms announcing a multi-year agreement earlier this year.

So what does that mean in the real world and why will Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 make the Galaxy S23 series the ultimate Android phones to watch out for in 2023? There are numerous reasons: the new Adreno GPU brings graphics advantages such as ray-tracing, bringing real-time reflection and shadows effects in future games (Tencent will have the first to arrive in 2023); Wi-Fi 7 support means the fastest download speeds (before Wi-Fi 7 has even been officially ratified as a standard); and there's Dynamic Spatial Audio support for surround-sound goodness straight to your headphones.

Even if the Samsung Galaxy S23 series isn't the first to receive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (I'd anticipate that'll be Xiaomi in late 2022 in China), it's clearly going to be a fan favourite with plenty going for it.

Related
Android Police

Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5

We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
TechRadar

Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future

Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Phone Arena

Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series

Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
Android Police

Sony Xperia 5 IV review: The phone power users have been begging for

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. There's less competition in the mobile phone space than ever, especially in the US, where companies like LG and HTC have either left the game entirely or wasted time and market share on unpopular concepts. Although companies like Motorola and Google managed to convert many users into customers, it's no secret that Samsung and Apple have flourished in this environment. Now is the perfect time for a dark horse like Sony to enter the competition. With the Xperia 5 IV, the company has its best chance yet.
Android Headlines

OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and others start confirming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 usage in upcoming flagship smartphones

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now upon us, with Qualcomm promising performance and efficiency gains over the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. No company has announced a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.
Android Police

Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
T3

T3

Comments / 0

