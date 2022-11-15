ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract

Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
OXFORD, MS
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss

Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson

If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 13

South Carolina managed one of this season's biggest upsetsas the Gamecocks shattered Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes with a 63-38 win over the fifth-ranked Volunteers. The top four teams in this week's playoff rankings all went to the brink, but Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all survived near upsets entering the Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll.
ALABAMA STATE
Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss

Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
LUBBOCK, TX
True Freshmen Tracker: Only two Duck frosh play in win over Utes

EUGENE, Ore. — The 12th-ranked Ducks relied on their veteran players to pull out Saturday's 20-17 win. After all, it was Senior Day. Only two members of the team's true freshmen class appeared on the school's participation chart. Running back Jordan James and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. acted as the team's only frosh to play. Neither player recorded any stats.
So, You’re Saying It’s Possible

When LSU scored a two-point conversion in overtime in Baton Rouge to take a 32-31 Someone had to suggest a possible path for Alabama into the national championship picture. win and hand Alabama its second loss of the season, conventional – and reasonable – wisdom that the Crimson Tide was out of the national championship picture. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff and Bama was also out of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game when LSU defeated Arkansas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bowl projections ahead of rivalry week: USC enters College Football Playoff, Tennessee to Cotton Bowl

College football bowl projections are updated coming out of Week 12 after a series of stunning results. Heading into rivalry weekend, teams prep for their final move prior to conference championship play. The playoff semifinal matchups are a tough after No. 4 seed following Tennessee's shocking loss at South Carolina, which sent hope to several programs -- including USC and Clemson -- in the top 10.
TENNESSEE STATE
