Huntington, WV

WBOY 12 News

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
LOGAN, WV
Ironton Tribune

Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds

PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Remote learning a possibility for Kanawha schools next week as holiday approaches

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Normal school days are scheduled to take place in Kanawha County next week ahead from Monday through Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Tom Williams, the Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools knows that with short holiday weeks, there could some people that take days off to travel. The school system is making backup plans for potential remote learning if needed.
CHARLESTON, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Rally racing event held in Lawrence County

LOUISA — The last rally of the season for NASA Rally sanctioning body was held in Lawrence County Nov. 11-13. The event kicked off Friday with a demonstration run at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Town Hill Road, where a course was constructed using straw bales and cones. Each of the 15 competitors made two laps to test their cars and give people an opportunity to see what rally racing is all about.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Nitro next up with demolition program

NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro is tearing down more than two dozen dilapidated structures as part of a statewide effort to attract more families and business owners to West Virginia. The demolition started Tuesday in the city’s downtown and a commercial area on 1st Avenue (Route 35)....
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

1st Academy Sports + Outdoor store in West Virginia to open Friday

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Soon, a new sporting goods and outdoor recreation store will open in Barboursville, West Virginia. Academy Sports + Outdoors (Academy) will open on Friday, Nov. 18. From Friday to Sunday, grand opening festivities include discounts, giveaways, meet and greets, and food truck samples. More details are below: The first 150 customers […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

BridgeValley sells another property in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors agreed Wednesday to sell a residential property it owns in Montgomery. The BOG voted unanimously to accept an offer of $81,000 for the house at 161 Fayette Pike. The house used to belong to West Virginia University...
MONTGOMERY, WV
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Nov. 13, 1879: Educator Elsie Clapp was born. Under her direction the community school at Arthurdale stressed education for real-life situations and revived traditional music to strengthen reading and writing skills.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Shawnee Sports Complex set to host thousands during Mountain State Cup soccer tournament

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County’s Shawnee Sports Complex is set to host more than 2,000 athletes from across the region in the 2022 Mountain State Cup. This weekend marks the fourth year of the soccer tournament and county officials estimate more than 5,500 visitors and spectators to be in attendance, the largest turnout in tournament history, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission. Organizers are seeking volunteers to help with greeting, ball handling and more.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
WELLSTON, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE

