The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
United Way reads to kids across the River Cities in West Virginia, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Students across the River Cities had a chance to put their pencils down and sit back and enjoy the classics in class. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, is “Read Across the River Cities Day.” The event is part of the United Way of the River Cities’ 100th anniversary celebration. Two hundred […]
West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
Mom reflects on special birth memories at West Virginia hospital
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Saint Mary’s Medical Center will be closing the doors on its labor and delivery center Friday, Nov. 18, and one mom in the area says as sad as it is to see the facility go, she’s even more sad that other mothers in the area won’t have the same experience […]
Ironton Tribune
Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds
PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
2-vehicle accident at Elkview exit of I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene after a crash in Elkview. Kanawha County dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-79 SB Elkview exit at Frame Rd. There is no word on any injuries. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will […]
Metro News
Remote learning a possibility for Kanawha schools next week as holiday approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Normal school days are scheduled to take place in Kanawha County next week ahead from Monday through Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Tom Williams, the Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools knows that with short holiday weeks, there could some people that take days off to travel. The school system is making backup plans for potential remote learning if needed.
thebigsandynews.com
Rally racing event held in Lawrence County
LOUISA — The last rally of the season for NASA Rally sanctioning body was held in Lawrence County Nov. 11-13. The event kicked off Friday with a demonstration run at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Town Hill Road, where a course was constructed using straw bales and cones. Each of the 15 competitors made two laps to test their cars and give people an opportunity to see what rally racing is all about.
Metro News
Nitro next up with demolition program
NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro is tearing down more than two dozen dilapidated structures as part of a statewide effort to attract more families and business owners to West Virginia. The demolition started Tuesday in the city’s downtown and a commercial area on 1st Avenue (Route 35)....
1st Academy Sports + Outdoor store in West Virginia to open Friday
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Soon, a new sporting goods and outdoor recreation store will open in Barboursville, West Virginia. Academy Sports + Outdoors (Academy) will open on Friday, Nov. 18. From Friday to Sunday, grand opening festivities include discounts, giveaways, meet and greets, and food truck samples. More details are below: The first 150 customers […]
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Metro News
BridgeValley sells another property in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors agreed Wednesday to sell a residential property it owns in Montgomery. The BOG voted unanimously to accept an offer of $81,000 for the house at 161 Fayette Pike. The house used to belong to West Virginia University...
wchstv.com
City of Charleston announces changes to refuse collection during week of Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston has announced changes to its refuse collection schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. Crews will be collecting trash on a slightly different schedule in the coming week to allow workers to enjoy Thanksgiving off, a news release from the city said.
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Nov. 13, 1879: Educator Elsie Clapp was born. Under her direction the community school at Arthurdale stressed education for real-life situations and revived traditional music to strengthen reading and writing skills.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission holds fourth public meeting on Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission held its fourth public meeting for the Capital Sports Center project on Tuesday. Commissioner Ben Salango, Commission President Kent Carper and City of Charleston officials were on hand at Shawnee Sports Complex to hear from the public on their joint proposed indoor sports complex.
Man accused of Charleston, West Virginia, murder pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of murder in Kanawha County has pleaded not guilty in court. Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, pleading not guilty to charges of First Degree Murder and Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the […]
wchstv.com
Shawnee Sports Complex set to host thousands during Mountain State Cup soccer tournament
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County’s Shawnee Sports Complex is set to host more than 2,000 athletes from across the region in the 2022 Mountain State Cup. This weekend marks the fourth year of the soccer tournament and county officials estimate more than 5,500 visitors and spectators to be in attendance, the largest turnout in tournament history, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission. Organizers are seeking volunteers to help with greeting, ball handling and more.
Ironton Tribune
BEST OF THE TRI-STATE – People & Pizza: Involvement makes location a favorite
John and Lisa Suitor have owned the Coal Grove Giovanni’s location since 1992 and for 18 of those 30 years they have been voted as Best Pizza Place by readers of the Ironton Tribune. John said the prime factor in their popularity is “the quality of the product” they...
WSAZ
Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio
WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
