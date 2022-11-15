LOUISA — The last rally of the season for NASA Rally sanctioning body was held in Lawrence County Nov. 11-13. The event kicked off Friday with a demonstration run at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Town Hill Road, where a course was constructed using straw bales and cones. Each of the 15 competitors made two laps to test their cars and give people an opportunity to see what rally racing is all about.

