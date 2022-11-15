This Nest Mini deal is the perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays

Smart speakers have grown so much in popularity in the last few years that they legitimately make for great gifts. But, depending on the speaker you are purchasing, they can be on the pricey side. That doesn't mean they always are. Best Buy is running a deal on the fantastic Nest Mini (2nd gen) speaker with Google Assistant, making it only $20! This Nest Mini deal is such a great price that you might want to pick up a few and stuff all the stockings this holiday season.

Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant: $49.99 $19.99

This speaker might be small, but it is mighty. Pumping out impressive sound from its pebble-like form, it offers the whole Google Assistant experience and is ready to make the holidays bright. View Deal

Google made a few meaningful changes to the first Mini, including improving the sound quality and adding a very handy hole on the back for hanging the speaker. But the Nest Mini won't take up much space if you want to set it on a tabletop at under four inches.

In our review , the speaker improvements were surprisingly good. While it isn't going to power your next house party, it will do quite well at providing high-quality sound while hosting a small dinner party or while prepping dinner. Send music to the speaker from your phone either with Bluetooth or by casting it over.

However, the easiest way to play music on the Nest Mini is by asking your Google Assistant to play it. While you're at it, you can get answers to questions, weather or traffic updates, control your favorite smart home devices , and more. As one of the best Google Assistant smart speakers , this deal is too good to pass up. So, once you've finished taking advantage of this deal, check out our live blog to find even more money-saving opportunities.