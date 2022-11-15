ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Costco's Credit Card Changes in a Way You Won't Like

Credit card companies might not be all the same, but they have to work hard to differentiate themselves to customers. Consumers might not understand the finer points of what separates Visa from American Express, but they do have an understanding of which card gives them more perks. Credit card companies...
cryptopotato.com

Visa Terminates FTX Debit Card Program

FTX is facing probes by the Bahamas securities regulator and financial investigators over potential misconduct. The world’s largest payment processor – Visa – has terminated ties with FTX less than a month after introducing a new debit card program. Deeming the situation with the debt-ridden cryptocurrency exchange...
PYMNTS

Report: Amazon to Lay Off 10,000 Employees

Amazon is reportedly looking to lay off approximately 10,000 employees this month, the first and largest such move in the company’s history. According to a New York Times report Monday (Nov. 14), which cited unnamed sources familiar with the staffing reduction, the cuts would be focused on Amazon’s devices division — which includes the company’s voice-assistant Alexa — as well as its retail and human resources departments.
PYMNTS

10 US Banks Participating in Test of Interoperable Digital Money Platform

Ten members of the banking community are working with the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to explore the feasibility of the regulated liability network (RLN) — an interoperable digital money platform. The proposed RLN would use distributed ledger...
CNET

Best Way to Pay for Holiday Gifts: 'Buy Now, Pay Later,' Credit Cards, Crypto and More

Holiday shopping season is in full swing, and if you're just getting started on your holiday gift list, be sure to consider your payment options carefully. Whether shopping online or in-store, you should weigh factors like security, cash on hand, convenience and budget when deciding on a payment method. There...
fintechfutures.com

JP Morgan and Mastercard team up to launch Pay-by-Bank solution

JP Morgan Payments and Mastercard have teamed up to launch Pay-by-Bank, an ACH payment solution which runs on open banking. The two firms say that the new solution will enable consumers’ financial data to be shared between trusted parties, allowing them to pay bills directly from their bank account “with greater security”.
The Independent

Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
PYMNTS

Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization

Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
PYMNTS

FIs Embrace Biometric Payment Cards To Improve Security, Enhance User Experience

Last month, biometric payment cards that incorporate fingerprint scanners received a significant boost thanks to the publication of new specifications by EMVCo, the global card standards-setting body owned by Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, JCB and UnionPay. Among other things, the new EMV Contactless Kernel Specification is intended to accelerate...
PYMNTS

Businesses Can Now Embed Payments Through Nuvei for Platforms

Canadian FinTech company Nuvei is making embedded payments accessible for businesses as a customer retention tool through its global expansion of Nuvei for Platforms. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the platform is designed to give digital commerce, banking and FinTech platforms the ability to embed a secure payments option into their own platforms.
fitsmallbusiness.com

Bank of Oklahoma Visa® Business Cash Preferred Card Review for 2023

Bank of Oklahoma Visa® Business Cash Preferred Credit Card is a basic cash back credit card that offers unlimited rewards without charging an annual fee. It’s designed for business owners who have existing business savings or checking accounts with Bank of Oklahoma. This small business credit card offers Visa-specific benefits, including extended warranty and purchase protection.
KPVI Newschannel 6

How to Stay Safe When Using Mobile Banking Apps

Americans embraced mobile banking as their main account access more than any other method from 2017 to 2021, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s 2021 report on unbanked and underbanked households. Even so, a new NerdWallet survey found that many people are hesitant to use mobile banking because...
PYMNTS

Happy Returns Offers New Revenue Stream to Shopify Merchants

As retailers look to limit returns during the holiday shopping season, PayPal-owned Happy Returns has debuted a new returns-based revenue stream for Shopify merchants. Return Shopping is designed to “drive shoppers to merchants’ eCommerce storefronts within the return experience,” helping retain revenue without the accounting hurdles that come with exchanging items of different prices, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release.
GOBankingRates

What Do Credit Card Numbers Mean?

To the untrained eye, credit card numbers might appear to be nothing but a series of random numbers haphazardly thrown together. But they are anything but: Credit card numbers are created using...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Pine Labs to Support Cashless Gift Card Acceptance for Singlife with Aviva

Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced its partnership with Singlife with Aviva, a financial services company in Singapore. Through this partnership, all customer-facing platforms and internal employee gift cards for Singlife “will be powered by Qwikcilver, a Pine Labs brand.” Pine Labs will also “extend its QwikGiftAPI product to enable multi-brand gift cards on the Singlife app platform and QwikServ product to enable generation of multiple gift cards with ease.”
PYMNTS

Cart.com Integrates FedEx Supply Chain Tech to Innovate Its Merchants

Merchants using Cart.com’s eCommerce tools will now be able to track the entire online retail process with its integration with FedEx Dataworks, a supply chain and data management platform. The partnership was announced in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release and will give Cart.com merchants access to a wider...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

