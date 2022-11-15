ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa couple creates reality love show

By Kaitlyn Rivas
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 1 day ago
A Tulsa couple is going above and beyond to make sure their love can move mountains — or at least climb them.

Jason and Tayler Burks got married in 2019. They met while rock climbing in Arkansas. That meeting sparked a challenge for the couple. So when they got married they decided to put their love to the test.

“We love having fun, we love adventure and we love to push ourselves and we had just gotten married, like Jason said, the pandemic happened a few months after we got married, and so we were kind of like what’s a fun way that we can challenge ourselves and grow after we’ve been sitting in our house for 6-7 months,” said Tayler Burks

That adventure turned out to be climbing three mountains.

“What if we just went and did like, the Grand Teton, which I’ve been trying to climb for 10 years now and I have yet to summit? What if we went and did Mt. Baker, what if we went and did Mt Whitney, the highest point in the continental US,” said Jason Burks.

Jason Burks grew up rock climbing and owns a film production company in Tulsa called "Restrospec.” Tayler Burks is a writer, so the two combined their love of adventure and skills in production and writing and came up with “Love on the Rocks.” It's a 13-episode TV series that documents the couple’s travels, showing the ups and downs of marriage and how they balance life, love and adventure.

“Marriage statistically is on the decline. I mean people don’t get married anymore. And I feel like that’s something that we feel strongly about, I mean marriage is a great thing but you have to fight through it, you have to push through it, you have to challenge yourself and I feel like this show is kind of a unique opportunity for us too,” said Jason Burks.

They said this love story isn’t anything like the shows out now.

“It’s a fun, very honest, transparent series, that is something I really liked, it’s very authentic, we were very real in every way,” said Jason Burks.

The couple said the biggest lesson they learned from the show is to be in the moment, experience everything as it’s happening and take the risk.

“There’s things that seem scary, or things that you don’t want to do or things that you have to work through and sometimes you just need to take a deep breath and commit to the experience,” said Tayler Burks.

"Love on the Rocks” premieres Wednesday on "Outside Watch " and there are new episodes airing each week through February.

Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

