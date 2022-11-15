Residents who noticed flooding in their homes after a water main break in northwest Emporia and haven’t already called the city are encouraged to do so. Residents can call the City Accounting Department at 620-343-4286. City Treasurer Janet Harrouf says affected homeowners need to take photos or videos of their damage as soon as possible and then call Accounting with name, phone, address and a damage report. City Manager Trey Cocking says at least five homeowners have reached out to the city.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO