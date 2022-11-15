ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Little Apple Post

Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Airman dies following head-on crash in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back. Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Man runs over Fallen Officer Memorial in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan.(KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing charges of criminal desecration following a crash that ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the Law Enforcement Center. Topeka police say Maicol G. Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka, ran a red light at S.E. 4th Street and S.E. Quincy Street, went northbound through the parking […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

2 people dead in vehicle accident outside Manhattan

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are dead after a two-car accident in Geary County. The accident happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. John A. Wagnaar III, 34, of Manhattan was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I-70 and collided with...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. man jailed after crash into Fallen Officers Memorial

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an allege DUI crash that damaged a memorial to fallen officers in Topeka. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a call of a vehicle injury crash at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S Kansas Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Joe Perry.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD identifies woman arrested for stabbing near Villa West

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been identified as the suspect arrested for a stabbing near the Villa West Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says around 1 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Kimberly Melissa Rivera, 22, of Topeka, was arrested for an overnight stabbing and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Aggravated Domestic Battery.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Search finds meth, marijuana at home of Kansas felon

MORRIS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Nov. 10, police executed a search warrant at 124 South 4th Street in Council Grove, according to a media release from police. Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and arrested 61-year-old Scott A. Berry. In addition to the requested drug charges, additional charges are expected, according to police. The Morris County Sheriff's office assisted with the search and arrest.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
WIBW

2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
KSNT News

Two dead in Geary County car crash

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people have passed away after a car crash in Geary County Saturday afternoon. At 3 p.m., 34-year-old John A Wagnaar III was driving a Ford F150 while traveling west in the eastbound lane of I-70. At that time, 31-year-old Morgan L. Taylor, the driver of a 2013 Honda Civic, was […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Woman dead after crash on Highway 24

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. A Chevy Silverado was driving east on U.S. Highway 24 just west of 3rd Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a Chevy Cruze driving west, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log. The […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

FLINT ROAD WATER MAIN BREAK: Flooded residents begin reaching out to City Accounting after water main break

Residents who noticed flooding in their homes after a water main break in northwest Emporia and haven’t already called the city are encouraged to do so. Residents can call the City Accounting Department at 620-343-4286. City Treasurer Janet Harrouf says affected homeowners need to take photos or videos of their damage as soon as possible and then call Accounting with name, phone, address and a damage report. City Manager Trey Cocking says at least five homeowners have reached out to the city.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Police find bullet casings in downtown Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department responded to multiple gunshots Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at 8th and New Hampshire St. around 2 a.m. Saturday. They found seven shell casings scattered on the sidewalk. No damage was caused and no one was hurt. The LPD have not released further information at this […]
LAWRENCE, KS
