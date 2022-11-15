ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Digital Trends

Twitter’s SMS two-factor authentication is having issues. Here’s how to switch methods

It might be a good idea to review and change your two-factor authentication options for Twitter. Elon Musk’s Twitter has another issue for its users to worry about. Twitter has reportedly been having issues with its SMS two-factor authentication feature (2FA). According to Wired, beginning as early as this past weekend, some Twitter users have reported difficulties logging in to their Twitter accounts due to the app’s SMS 2FA feature not working properly. Essentially, the feature relies on the app sending users an authentication code via text message, which they can then enter as a second step in the login process.
HackerNoon

How To Hack a Facebook Account

Hacking a Facebook account is surprisingly easy. All you need is a basic understanding of computer networks and some hacking skills. With these, you can easily gain access to someone's Facebook account and start snooping around. If you're interested in hacking a Facebook account, there are two primary methods you can use.
The Verge

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Android Police

Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription

Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
IGN

New Netflix Feature Lets You Finally Kick Your Ex Off Your Account

Netflix has launched a new feature that will make it easier for you to kick your ex – or any other unwanted users – off your account. The "Manage Access and Devices" feature allows members to view recent devices that have streamed from their account and remotely log out of specific devices to instantly terminate access.
SlashGear

Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Android Police

Google’s third-party cookie killer is almost ready for beta testing on Android

Google's advertising business heavily relies on third-party cookies, and there are many problems coming with them. They're invasive to your privacy and can track you around the web, knowing exactly which websites you've visited and what you've clicked on. Google wants to fix the situation with a more privacy-friendly approach, the so-called Privacy Sandbox. It's supposed to replace third-party cookies on Google platforms altogether in 2024, but until then, a lot of testing needs to be done. And that's just what Google will soon enable on Android. As Google has announced, developers can sign up for the Privacy Sandbox beta early next year.
Android Police

How to create a new Gmail account

You can't make it in life without an email account. While there are plenty of free email services, Gmail rules the roost. As a free service that comes with every Google account, Gmail not only offers advanced search filters, but a number of other innovative features that people love.
Apple Insider

The best search engines to use, if you're tired of Google

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google is undisputed king of the search engine hill, by volume of users alone. But, there are better and more private options. Here are the biggest Google alternatives. When it comes to using an...
BGR.com

You’re stuck with the Gmail redesign starting this month

At the beginning of the year, Google announced a redesign for Gmail called the “integrated view.” The rollout started back in February, and by now, virtually everyone has access to the new design. Of course, if you prefer the old design, you can still switch back, but that won’t be the case for much longer. This week, Google announced that the integrated view “will become the standard experience for Gmail” by the end of November.
Android Police

WhatsApp Beta users can now use the chat app on multiple phones at once

WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps out there, and although it has historically not played too well with multi-device lifestyles, that has been slowly changing. WhatsApp Web and other desktop versions have been available for years, allowing you to chat on your computer, independently from your phone. The app wants to take it a step further with companion mode, a new option that lets you use a secondary Android device for your WhatsApp instance. After weeks of beta testing this with Android tablets only, the latest WhatsApp beta now allows some to pair secondary phones, too.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users

Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Android Authority

How to scan a QR code on an iPhone

The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.

