Related
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Teams Up The Devils, Power And Denji
Chainsaw Man is revving through the first season of its highly anticipated anime release, and one hilarious cosplay has given Denji and Power a surprising makeover! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has kicked off a whole new wave of attention for the franchise as fans are beginning to see just how differently its main characters might act from central figures in other action series. Denji and Power have had a very curious dynamic that fans have seen develop over the episodes thus far as they seem pretty similar at their core, but really couldn't be more different.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.
ComicBook
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Shows Off Alphonse's Armor
Fullmetal Alchemist released not one, but two feature-length live action films, with The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation both making their way to Netflix. While the series most likely won't be returning for a fourth film, or any potential sequel anime series any time soon, that isn't stopping fans from revisiting the Elric Brothers with creative works. One Cosplayer not only shared their take on Alphonse but shared a walk-through on how the amazing armor was created.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Closer Look at Aizawa's New Design
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially brought Sosuke Aizen back to the franchise with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating by offering a new look at the villain's updated design for the final arc! Now that the anime is officially taking on the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga, fans are getting to see many of the characters, fights, and moments they have been waiting to see play out for a long time. The final arc brings back many familiar faces, and some of these returns are definitely more welcome than the others.
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
ComicBook
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ending Sees Japan's Top Cosplayer Celebrate The Series
Kaguya-sama: Love is War has brought its long-running romantic comedy to an end with the latest chapter, and the top cosplayer from Japan is going all out for it with some special Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay! Aka Akasaka's long-running romantic comedy series first kicked off its run in the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump back in 2015 before moving on to Weekly Young Jump for the duration of its run. Following 280 plus chapters of the series bringing Kaguya and Miyuki Shirogane closer together, now the series has come to an end with its latest release ending their story for now.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Embraces Winter With Aki-Approved Mittens
Chainsaw Man has become a hit not just thanks to the Chainsaw Devil Denji, but thanks to the eclectic cast that has joined him in giving the Studio MAPPA anime adaptation. While Power hit the scene as another devil, specifically the Blood Fiend, the Shonen protagonist has a human ally in Aki, the sword-wielding hunter that has made some detrimental deals with devils. Now, the popular anime franchise is preparing to release adorable mittens that focus on Aki's strongest devilish ally, that we've seen so far.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Overshot Everyone's Expectations With Episode 6
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War has seen some major casualties take place in its first six episodes, with the return of Ichigo and the Soul Society pitting the Shinigami against the Wandenreich, an off-shoot of the Quincy family. In the anime adaptation's latest episode, the head of the Soul Reapers, Yamamoto, fought against the head of the Sternritter, Yhwach, and unfortunately, things aren't looking good for the elderly Reaper, and in turn, the Soul Society as a whole. Regardless, fans are attempting to wrap their minds around the fiery episode.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Fan Reimagines the Anime's Best Fights in Viral Shorts
Attack on Titan has put its heroes in over their heads more times than we can count, though the final episodes of the anime adaptation will see them taking on their former friend Eren Jaeger. With Eren going from hero to villain, one fan has taken the opportunity to re-imagine some of the biggest battles from the franchise created by Hajime Isayama, merging together fights that involved the likes of Eren, Levi, the Beast Titan, and the Armored Titan to name a few.
wegotthiscovered.com
A severely underrated war epic turns the tables via an explosive guerrilla campaign on streaming
Having previously helmed Glory, The Last Samurai, Courage Under Fire, The Siege, and Blood Diamond among others, director Edward Zwick had more than proven his chops when it came to helming hard-hitting historical stories, as well as action-packed thrillers with mature and complex thematic trappings, which were often the same film. Defiance didn’t fare so well, though, even if it’s gone on to secure status as an overlooked gem in the grand scheme of the war genre.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Hypes Finale With New Nendoroid Reveal
Attack on Titan will be airing its final episodes next year, with the Scout Regiment in a race against time as they seek to stop their former friend Eren Jaeger from destroying everyone who lives outside of Paradis Island thanks to a wall of Colossal Titans. While the Scout Regiment is attempting to fight Eren at their strongest, Captain Levi has seen better days thanks to his unfortunate encounter with Zeke Jaeger, aka the Beast Titan. Now, the injured Levi is getting a new Nendoroid before he returns next year to finish the fight.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
ComicBook
First Dark Pictures Anthology Season 2 Game Revealed
The newest Dark Pictures Anthology game called The Devil in Me is coming out on Friday, and as is tradition, Supermassive Games has already teased what it has planned next. The first teaser trailer for The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020 was revealed this week, and from the looks of it, it offers a decidedly different kind of setting compared to all of the past Dark Pictures games we've gotten before. No release date for the game was offered, however, so it's unclear right now when it'll be released.
ComicBook
BioWare Seemingly Confirms Two Major Things About Mass Effect 4
BioWare, during the recent N7-day celebrations, has seemingly confirmed two major things about the new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many, and Mass Effect 5 by a few others. The dual confirmation is hidden away in a very easy-to-miss detail that as you would expect has been missed by many, including hardcore fans of the sci-fi RPG series. The hidden detail isn't in the actual main N7-day teaser but a piece of concept art that followed it. And in this piece of concept art, there appears to be a "Solar Electronics" sign.
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals Another Meeting Between Picard and Sisko
Many Star Trek fans will remember the meetings between Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Cmdr. Benjamin Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's pilot episode, "Emissary." Star Trek has revealed that wasn't the only meeting between the two iconic Star Trek captains. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Benjamin Sisko is back, sent by the Prophets into corporeal existence with a new mission. However, for that mission, he needs a ship and a crew. For that, he looks toward Picard for help, which comes as a surprise to Jean-Luc as much as it may surprise fans.
