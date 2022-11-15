Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 ad has leaked online: These are the top deals
Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peak at the deals ahead of its first “Black Friday Deal for Days 2022” sale. The retail giant has leaked its Black Friday ad online with all the price drops it will release on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET online. In-store deals will start on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time.
Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
CNET
Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
CNET
Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week
In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations
Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
I worked at Walmart – there’s a common item always accidentally stolen but it can avoided if you use self-checkout
A FORMER Walmart employee has claimed there is one item people regularly steal by accident, but you can avoid it by using the self-checkout. Warren Wright, who reportedly used to work as a store manager for the retail giant, said Walmart loses "millions" a year from a shocking product. Replying...
thebrag.com
Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’
McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
I’m a bargain hunter – I found seven items for 90% off at Walmart including two for 20 cents
EARLY Black Friday deals are already underway at Walmart but you can find steep post-Halloween clearance sales, too. Couponwithkayla, a self-described "extreme couponer," found several items up to 90 percent off. Couponwithkayla typically shares the best savings at stores, including Walmart, Walgreens and Dollar General, to her 2.1million followers on...
Free Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s how you can get a coupon for one
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking for you to qualify for a free Thanksgiving turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club. The grocer is offering customers who spend $150 in one transaction either in-store or online between now and Nov. 10, a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.
Digital Trends
Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today
Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart
Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 Deals for Days starts Monday with more savings throughout November
Walmart has something for everyone on your holiday list. Toys, beauty products, tech, furniture and more. The retail giant is gearing up for the biggest shopping day of the year - Black Friday - with its month-long sale’s event Deal for Days throughout the month of November. Walmart said...
I’m a retail expert – the hidden way Walmart is using your picture to warn other stores if you steal from self-checkout
WALMART'S self-checkout aisle is not as unprotected as it seems, using cameras to keep track of customer activity. According to a retail theft expert, Walmart has protection systems in place in order to curb the amount of theft that goes on at the stores. Jeremiah Korn, an Asset Protection Investigator...
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
10 Groceries To Buy From Walmart When You’re Broke
Inflation is expected to cool down in 2023 -- but in the meantime, we've all still got to keep our fridges and pantries stocked with groceries. In order to do so, many consumers are veering away from...
TODAY.com
Amazon's secret outlet section dropped tons of holiday deals — 33 under $25
If the colder weather and tons of early Black Friday sales weren't enough to clue you in, the holidays are fast approaching! And while the countdown to gift-giving season gets shorter, our lists for who to shop for continue to grow bigger. But you — and your wallet — are...
Comments / 0