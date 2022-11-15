Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Roger Jilk
Jan. 2, 1945 - Nov. 10, 2022. CUMBERLAND, Wis. - Roger Jilk, 77, Elmwood, Wis., died Thursday, Nov. 10, in Cumberland Care & Rehab. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Monie R Landry
Monie R Landry, 84, of Cannon Falls, MN, passed away at home on November 10 surrounded by her loved ones. Monie was born July 23, 1938 in Ellsworth, WI to Russell and Evelyn Ames. She married Richard W Landry on April 20, 1957. They shared a lifetime of love together. He preceded her in death in 2006.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Nonprofit Expo hosted by Venture Networkers
Venture Netoworkers hosted the first Red Wing Area Non-Profit Expo this year at Red Wing Ignite. Nov. 10, the networking group welcomed 25 Red Wing area nonprofits to set up a booth and inform the community about the work that they do. The expo is a first for the group....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing High School holds annual Veterans Day ceremony
One day each year the United States prioritizes saying thank you to the men and women who have served this country. Veterans Day is celebrated in many forms, in Red Wing an annual ceremony is held at Red Wing High School. This year the ceremony highlighted veterans from each branch...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Council hears concerns about closed road and neighborhood traffic
A recent exit closure at Grandview Mobile Park has some residents concerned with safety. Several residents in the neighborhood surrounding the park voiced these concerns during the Monday Red Wing City Council meeting. Residents who live in the neighborhood spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting about the...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls hockey loses to Hastings
Red Wing came up on the wrong end of a lopsided 14-0 game on Tuesday as Hastings raced past the Wingers in girls hockey action. The Raiders had two players record hat tricks in the game. Makayla Berquist and Jade Schauer each had three goals. Kylie Gruden and Addie Seleski scored a pair of goals. Kyra Erickson ended with five assists.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Jonathan Huneke appointed to chief deputy
Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly appointed Jonathan Huneke as chief deputy on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Kelly stated in a press release, "Chief Deputy Huneke began his career with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office in 1999. Since then he has held the positions of detention deputy, patrol deputy, school resource officer, interim chief deputy and investigator prior to this appointment. His longest held position has been with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office investigation division for the past 15 years. As an investigator he was assigned to the South East Minnesota Violent Crimes Team for 15 years and was the North Section Leader for 10 of those years. Through his work on the SEVCET he has been the case lead on numerous high-profile drug arrests and has assisted Law Enforcement throughout SE Minnesota with narcotics and violent crime investigations."
