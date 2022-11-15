St. Clair County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who went missing Monday night.Man accused of kidnapping, killing Homewood native Aniah Blanchard indicted on capital murder charges
According to officers, Kian McLoughlin, 16, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He is described as being 5’7″, 205 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a hoodie, jeans, and black Nike shoes and could be traveling on foot.
If you have any information, contact the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 0