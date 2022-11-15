St. Clair County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who went missing Monday night.

According to officers, Kian McLoughlin, 16, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He is described as being 5’7″, 205 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a hoodie, jeans, and black Nike shoes and could be traveling on foot.

If you have any information, contact the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333.

