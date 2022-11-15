ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Plains, OR

Fire crews quickly extinguish North Plains commercial fire

By Troy Shinn
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGX5n_0jC5XLGO00 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to the call a little after 7 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, assisted by Hillsboro Fire Rescue, responded to a commercial fire in North Plains during the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The fire was reported at 10938 N.W. 289th Pl. in North Plains after 7 a.m. Three units from TVF&R, as well as three units from HFR, responded and quickly knocked down the fire, a TVF&R spokesperson said.

"They were luckily able to get quick entry into the facility, so once they did, it was pretty cut-and-dry as far as getting access to the fire area," said Stefan Myers. "Their secondary issue was ventilation."

Myers said firefighters were "able to open some large bay doors and get air in there quickly."

No injuries were reported among occupants of the building.

At that address is CNC Preventative Maintenance Services.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandsocietypage.com

The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead

Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 4 injured in crash on Hwy 99W near Monmouth

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99W on Thursday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway, about seven miles south of Monmouth, at about 4 p.m. OSP said...
MONMOUTH, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove faces severe rent burden

One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KATU.com

Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Burglary suspect arrested after crash, search in La Center

LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after he burglarized a home, then crashed his car in La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield police officers and Clark County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home near West 15th Street and Pacific Highway. The homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to an unknown man in their home. The suspect reportedly smashed the rear sliding glass door to get inside the home. The suspect then took jewelry and other valuables before leaving.
LA CENTER, WA
kptv.com

Outages reported across Portland metro area, Wind Advisory in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of outages were reported across the Portland metro area Thursday morning as high winds moved into the area. By 8 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 10,508 customers were without power, while Pacific Power said about 1,026 customers had lost power. Clark PUD was reporting only eight outages.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
LEBANON, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy