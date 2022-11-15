Fire crews quickly extinguish North Plains commercial fire

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to the call a little after 7 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, assisted by Hillsboro Fire Rescue, responded to a commercial fire in North Plains during the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The fire was reported at 10938 N.W. 289th Pl. in North Plains after 7 a.m. Three units from TVF&R, as well as three units from HFR, responded and quickly knocked down the fire, a TVF&R spokesperson said.

"They were luckily able to get quick entry into the facility, so once they did, it was pretty cut-and-dry as far as getting access to the fire area," said Stefan Myers. "Their secondary issue was ventilation."

Myers said firefighters were "able to open some large bay doors and get air in there quickly."

No injuries were reported among occupants of the building.

At that address is CNC Preventative Maintenance Services.