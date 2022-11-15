ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Kimberly intermediate school report card ranks number one in the state

HARRISON (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That's according to the data for the 2021-22 school year. Woodland Intermediate School...
KIMBERLY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay middle school student makes false claims about having a gun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay School District officials are reminding parents to talk with their children about making false comments after a middle school student falsely claimed they had a gun. On November 16, school officials with the Edison Middle School in Green Bay told Local 5...
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Two area schools are tops in the state

MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Menominee, Michigan students expected to return to the classroom in January

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Some students in Menominee, Michigan are expected to return to the classroom in January after the school was flooded over the summer. The Menominee middle and high school building was flooded in August and since then some students have been learning virtually while necessary repairs are being made.
MENOMINEE, MI
seehafernews.com

MPSD Superintendent Says the District is Still Addressing Behavior and Academics

The public has voiced concerns about the Manitowoc Public School District, and the Interim Superintendent is addressing those concerns. During Monday’s Open Mic program on WOMT, a listener texted in calling the School Board and Superintendent “out of control”. Superintendent Jim Feil was shown the message, and...
Fox11online.com

Menominee Indian Tribe unveil new dual-language highway signs

KESHENA (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian Tribe unveiled its first dual-language highway signs Thursday. The signs features English and the tribe's native language, signifying tribal boundaries, unincorporated towns and landmarks. Governor Tony Evers attended the ceremony at Menominee Casino Resort in Keshena. “The Menominee Nation, standing alongside our ancestors, are...
KESHENA, WI
Fox11online.com

4 finalists selected for Hobart/Lawrence police chief

HOBART (WLUK) -- Four finalists are being considered as the next Hobart/Lawrence police chief. Current chief Randy Bani is retiring on Jan. 2. He will remain as a transitional consultant through July. The four finalists to succeed Bani are:. Brodhead police chief Christopher P. Hughes. New Holstein police chief Eric...
HOBART, WI
kz1043.com

Former Oshkosh Superintendent fired from job in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla–Former Oshkosh School Superintendent Vickie Cartwright is looking for a job again. Cartwright has been fired as Superintendent of the Broward County Florida School District. Cartwright was hired by the sixth-largest district in the country shortly after her resignation under fire in Oshkosh in 2021. The five-four...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
94.3 Jack FM

Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay Getting Ready for Thanksgiving

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay has been feeding the community since 1984. The goal of Paul’s Pantry is to provide families with enough food so they can put their money towards shelter, utilities, and more. “The people we’re seeing now, are people...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Food Drive continues Tuesday in Menasha for St. Joseph Food Program

MENASHA (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Tuesday is a collection...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Area Community Pantry ensuring everyone has a Thanksgiving feast

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving approaching quickly, some of the less fortunate families were expecting to go without a turkey. However, thanks to Feeding America and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, turkeys were given out at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday, ensuring families will have a Thanksgiving feast.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay parks' stolen skid-steer found

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are asking for the public's help, after a $50,000 skid-steer was stolen earlier this week. The 2013 Bobcat S530 Skid-Steer Loader is believed to have been stolen from Triangle Sports Area at 500 Beverly Road between 1:45 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton one win from state titles

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Seven games remain in the high school football season as the state football championships kick off Thursday morning and end Friday evening, and three teams from Northeast Wisconsin remain alive for a title. Kimberly in Division 1, West De Pere in Division 2 and Shiocton in...
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Appleton Looks to Further Develop Affordable Housing

The City of Appleton is looking to help developers who want to create more affordable housing. The city has announced that they are offering $3 million to developers and are now accepting applications. This money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. For a project to qualify for the grant,...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Bridge near Shawano Lake to remain closed longer than hoped

SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Shawano County bridge is going to remain closed a bit longer. The Highway HHH (Airport Road) bridge over Shawano Creek will not open this weekend as had been hoped. The bridge closed back in July as part of a $1.8 million replacement project. While vehicle...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy