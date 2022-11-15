Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Kimberly intermediate school report card ranks number one in the state
HARRISON (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That's according to the data for the 2021-22 school year. Woodland Intermediate School...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay middle school student makes false claims about having a gun
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay School District officials are reminding parents to talk with their children about making false comments after a middle school student falsely claimed they had a gun. On November 16, school officials with the Edison Middle School in Green Bay told Local 5...
wapl.com
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks drive makes a difference
(WLUK) -- The holidays will be brighter and fuller to those in need, thanks to the generosity of Northeast Wisconsin. The FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks food drive took place over three days across the area this week. In total, 17,471 pounds of food and $4,681.44 was...
Fox11online.com
Menominee, Michigan students expected to return to the classroom in January
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Some students in Menominee, Michigan are expected to return to the classroom in January after the school was flooded over the summer. The Menominee middle and high school building was flooded in August and since then some students have been learning virtually while necessary repairs are being made.
seehafernews.com
MPSD Superintendent Says the District is Still Addressing Behavior and Academics
The public has voiced concerns about the Manitowoc Public School District, and the Interim Superintendent is addressing those concerns. During Monday’s Open Mic program on WOMT, a listener texted in calling the School Board and Superintendent “out of control”. Superintendent Jim Feil was shown the message, and...
Fox11online.com
Menominee Indian Tribe unveil new dual-language highway signs
KESHENA (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian Tribe unveiled its first dual-language highway signs Thursday. The signs features English and the tribe's native language, signifying tribal boundaries, unincorporated towns and landmarks. Governor Tony Evers attended the ceremony at Menominee Casino Resort in Keshena. “The Menominee Nation, standing alongside our ancestors, are...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks food drive lands 3,200 pounds, $3,000 in Menasha
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley portion of the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks food drive resulted in some holiday help for the St. Joseph Food Program. FOX 11 was at Festival Foods in Menasha on Tuesday to collect donations. In addition to the 3,230 pounds of...
Fox11online.com
4 finalists selected for Hobart/Lawrence police chief
HOBART (WLUK) -- Four finalists are being considered as the next Hobart/Lawrence police chief. Current chief Randy Bani is retiring on Jan. 2. He will remain as a transitional consultant through July. The four finalists to succeed Bani are:. Brodhead police chief Christopher P. Hughes. New Holstein police chief Eric...
kz1043.com
Former Oshkosh Superintendent fired from job in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla–Former Oshkosh School Superintendent Vickie Cartwright is looking for a job again. Cartwright has been fired as Superintendent of the Broward County Florida School District. Cartwright was hired by the sixth-largest district in the country shortly after her resignation under fire in Oshkosh in 2021. The five-four...
94.3 Jack FM
Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay Getting Ready for Thanksgiving
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay has been feeding the community since 1984. The goal of Paul’s Pantry is to provide families with enough food so they can put their money towards shelter, utilities, and more. “The people we’re seeing now, are people...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Drive continues Tuesday in Menasha for St. Joseph Food Program
MENASHA (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Tuesday is a collection...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Area Community Pantry ensuring everyone has a Thanksgiving feast
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving approaching quickly, some of the less fortunate families were expecting to go without a turkey. However, thanks to Feeding America and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, turkeys were given out at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday, ensuring families will have a Thanksgiving feast.
Fox11online.com
Appleton, Oshkosh prepare for first widespread, cumulative snowfall of the year
(WLUK) -- City workers in Oshkosh have long been ready for the first snow of 2022. "Since the last snow fall last year really," Oshkosh Public Works Director James Rabe said. "The equipment we've got behind us is what we need, and that's ready to go." Rabe said his department...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay police describe the biggest issue they face other than accidents during inclement weather
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin experienced its first major snowfall of the year yesterday, and when inclement weather hits, drivers need to be aware of more than just road conditions. Local 5’s Katie Amrhein caught up with officers of the Green Bay Police Department to discuss the issues...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay parks' stolen skid-steer found
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are asking for the public's help, after a $50,000 skid-steer was stolen earlier this week. The 2013 Bobcat S530 Skid-Steer Loader is believed to have been stolen from Triangle Sports Area at 500 Beverly Road between 1:45 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
Fox11online.com
Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton one win from state titles
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Seven games remain in the high school football season as the state football championships kick off Thursday morning and end Friday evening, and three teams from Northeast Wisconsin remain alive for a title. Kimberly in Division 1, West De Pere in Division 2 and Shiocton in...
seehafernews.com
City of Appleton Looks to Further Develop Affordable Housing
The City of Appleton is looking to help developers who want to create more affordable housing. The city has announced that they are offering $3 million to developers and are now accepting applications. This money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. For a project to qualify for the grant,...
Fox11online.com
Bridge near Shawano Lake to remain closed longer than hoped
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Shawano County bridge is going to remain closed a bit longer. The Highway HHH (Airport Road) bridge over Shawano Creek will not open this weekend as had been hoped. The bridge closed back in July as part of a $1.8 million replacement project. While vehicle...
Comments / 0