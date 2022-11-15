ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Retain Abbott (ABT) Stock in Your Portfolio

Abbott Laboratories ABT is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid Diabetes business. The optimism led by the company's solid third-quarter 2022 performance, along with growing momentum in its Established Pharmaceuticals Division (EPD) business, is expected to contribute further. However, forex woes and Nutrition Product recall impeding growth are concerning.
NASDAQ

Talkot Capital Ups Stake in Maiden Holdings (MHLD)

Fintel reports that Talkot Capital, LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,317,917 shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD). This represents 8.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 6, 2022 they reported 5,961,700 shares and 6.85% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EL

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Estee Lauder (EL) is now the #95 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker,...
NASDAQ

BGC Partners (BGCP) to Get Converted Into Corporate Structure

BGC Partners, Inc. BGCP entered a corporate conversion agreement to reorganize and simplify its organizational structure through a series of proposed corporate conversion transactions. Also, it will change its name from BGC Partners, Inc. to BGC Group, Inc. The Nasdaq Global Select Market ticker symbol for the company will be changed to BGC.
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist

Blackstone's dividend yield has risen to an attractive level as the stock price has fallen. Medical Properties Trust offers one of the healthiest double-digit yields around. Verizon generates more than enough cash to cover its big-time payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
NASDAQ

Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
NASDAQ

Thursday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: ALIT, BHG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Alight (ALIT), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director...
NASDAQ

Fairfax Financial Holdings Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I (TSX: FFH-PRI.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8318), with shares changing hands as low as $15.06 on the day. As of last close, FFH.PRI was trading at a 38.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
NASDAQ

Daily Dividend Report: A, CBOE, KLIC, GFF, NOC

Agilent Technologies (A) has increased its quarterly dividend to 22.5 cents per share of common stock, reflecting a 7% increase over the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend will be paid on January 25, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2023. Cboe...
NASDAQ

Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal

Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy