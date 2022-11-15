Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yardbarker
Titans at Packers: Three bold predictions for 'Thursday Night Football'
The red-hot Tennessee Titans will open up the NFL Week 11 slate against the Green Bay Packers inside Lambeau Field on Amazon Prime Thursday night. Tennessee has won six of its past seven after an ugly 0-2 start to the season. Its only loss during this span was a 20-17 overtime defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 9.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers
When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad. This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
Prior to the Snap: Thursday night versus the treacherous Tennessee Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The losing streak is over, and the Green Bay Packers are back in the win column after upsetting Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys 31-28. It took a fourth-quarter comeback, but Mason Crosby kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to boost the team’s confidence. Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson […]
Tennessee Titans injury report is long ahead of Green Bay Packers showdown
With just three days to prepare for their next game, the banged-up Tennessee Titans figure to have one of their toughest weeks yet when it comes to getting players on the field. The Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime).
Packers vs. Titans: Three Reasons to Worry
The Green Bay Packers will host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday at Lambeau Field. The Packers are coming off a big win. Here’s why they won’t do it again.
Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers officials?
The lead referee for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers is Bill Vinovich. Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL referee, split into two stints. Tennessee is 9-3 in games he officiates, including wins vs. Indianapolis and at Jacksonville last season. He also refereed the Packers' Week 1 loss at Minnesota earlier this year.
Tennessee Titans rule 4 starters out vs Packers; Jeffery Simmons questionable
The Tennessee Titans released their final injury report before Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers, designating a few key players as out and indicating that some other players might try to play through injury. The Titans (6-3) visit the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon...
Fantasy Football Week 11: Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans sit/start tips for Thursday night football
Fantasy football managers got hit with a slew of injuries last weekend. There's a snowstorm headed toward Buffalo this weekend. Plus, the Thanksgiving slate is just a week away. The action and reactions have been nonstop. So, I doubt they planned it this way, but props to the schedule-makers; theoretically, we can take a beat tonight as we already have a good idea of who to target in our lineups for tonight's matchup.
Snow Forecast in Buffalo Has NFL Fans Hilariously Noting Browns and Bills Players’ Heights
A huge blizzard is moving toward Buffalo and should cover the area with anywhere from… The post Snow Forecast in Buffalo Has NFL Fans Hilariously Noting Browns and Bills Players’ Heights appeared first on Outsider.
Joe Rexrode with a Titans perspective
Joe Rexrode is a senior writer/columnist for The Athletic Nashville and a Co-host of Robby and Rexrode on ESPN 102.5 The Game. Joe and Steve “Sparky” Fifer preview Packers-Titans, Derrick Henry vs Packers, how good is Ryan Tannehill?
Tennessee Titans return 8 to practice, but will defensive stars, kicker play vs. Packers?
The Tennessee Titans returned a huge number of players to practice on Tuesday in advance of Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Titans (6-3) visit the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). After listing 17 players on their injury report Monday, the Titans had eight of those players return to practice as full participants Tuesday, including several starters: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker...
