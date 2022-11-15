Jaipur holds the distinction of being the first planned city in India. Renowned globally for its colored gems, the capital city of Rajasthan combines the allure of its ancient history with all the advantages of a metropolis. The bustling modern city is one of the three corners of the golden triangle that includes Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. The story goes that in 1876, the Prince of Wales visited India on a tour. Since the color pink was symbolic of hospitality, Maharaja Ram Singh of Jaipur painted the entire city pink. The pink that colors the citymakes for a marvelous spectacle to behold. Jaipur rises up majestically against the backdrop of the forts Nahargarh, Jaigarh and Garh Ganesh Temple. Jaipurtraces back its origins to 1727 when it was established by Jai Singh II, the Raja of Amber. He shifted his capital from Amber to the new city because of the rapidly-growing population and increasing water scarcity.

2 DAYS AGO