Massachusetts State

Jeanette
1d ago

ALL votes are so close in numbers SHOULD be recounted. And I just want to add this: Charlie Baker SHOULD run for president in 2024, he is the most popular governor in all 50 states. Charlie Baker has a 73% popularity rating among both Democrats and Republicans!

Every Vote Counts: NH House Recounts Flip 2 Seats

A recount in a New Hampshire House race has narrowed Republicans' already slim partisan advantage in the Legislature. I’m really proud of the race that everybody ran," Democrat Maxine Mosley said. Mosley is making Granite State history - getting elected to the House of Representatives by the slimmest of...
New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
Thanks, Mitt: Financial side of Insurrectionist in Chief's new campaign being run by a former Romney money man from Beverly

In case you somehow missed it, yes, the man who fomented a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is running for president again. His two officials campaign filings with the Federal Elections Commission (here and here) list Bradley T. Crate of Red Curve Solutions as his treasurer - in fact, lists [email protected] as the campaign's official e-mail address.
The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law

Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
Changes possible in state education policy

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. With just five months left in Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration, Baker and Education Secretary James Peyser made a move that raised eyebrows, replacing two members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the body that votes on state policy and decides who will serve as commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
Baker Vetoes Nuclear Decommissioning Group

PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the creation of a special commission that would have studied the economic and environmental effects of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Baker explained his decision in a written statement when he signed off on a recently passed $3.76 billion spending bill. “I...
What message did voters send during midterm elections?

BOSTON – Many experts were predicting a "red wave" for Republicans during last week's election. Instead, Democrats are projected to hold the Senate while the House remains too close to call. Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss a variety of topics, including what message she believes voters sent during the midterm elections."First and foremost I think this notion of extremism, it was on the ballot. It was on the ballot here in Massachusetts and in many races across the country," Trahan said. "And it was defeated. I think people want adults in the room talking earnestly and thoughtfully about the real issues that are effecting them."Trahan also was asked about what she believes voters are seeing with the economy at a local level."There's no question that the high cost of living is hurting families," she said. "They want us to do everything we can, and we have to be laser focused on bringing down whatever costs we can, whether it's health care, prescription drug prices, energy bills."Keller @ Large:
25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts

Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
