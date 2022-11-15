Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Packers wives promote Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers wives Molly Crosby and Aiyda Cobb are working to get books to kids in need this holiday season. Crosby and Cobb are honorary chairs of the Friends of the Brown County Library and the force behind the 34th Give-A-Kid-A-Book campaign. The campaign...
wearegreenbay.com
FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay celebrates Peace Tree lighting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green bay’s downtown district got holiday celebrations underway Wednesday night, lighting the Peace Tree with festive lights outside the Brown County courthouse. The mayor led the ceremony to kick off a week of celebrations. The city also plans to hold its holiday parade at...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: All things minerals in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha museum is celebrating a milestone thanks to the man known as Doc Rock. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to Weis Earth Science Museum to see all things rocks, minerals, and fossils. It’s been 20 years since Leonard Weis opened the museum...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Seasonal depression
The Packers rehearsed a new light scheme for the player introductions before Thursday Night Football. Dairy Queen store owner spreads birthday joy with Dilly Bars. Birthdays are a big deal in India, and 2-year-old Yana Patel's parents wanted to celebrate with the Fond du Lac County community. State health leaders...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration. Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”
WBAY Green Bay
Packers pre-game lighting
Birthdays are a big deal in India, and 2-year-old Yana Patel's parents wanted to celebrate with the Fond du Lac County community. With a rise in RSV and flu, they offer tips to keep family gatherings as germ-free as possible. Parade rampage driver gets 6 life sentences, no parole. Updated:...
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
Fox11online.com
Unique Gift Ideas from Horsey Habit Saddlery & Tack
Michelle from Horsey Habit joins Living with Amy with a look at some of the items they carry in-store! Horsey Habit is a specialty destination store that sells western boots, work boots, work & western clothing, and more more. Watch for more details. The shop is located at 4000 Redwood...
WBAY Green Bay
Parade rampage victims' families confront Darrell Brooks
It's the earliest possible season opener, close to breeding season. 45 people are expected to speak, including children, before Darrell Brooks receives his life sentences. Police labeled it a suspicious death and are talking to neighbors. Record Thanksgiving gas prices won't slow holiday travel. Updated: 4 hours ago. People are...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: National Adoption Month
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - November is National Adoption Month. The initiative traces its roots back to President Ronald Reagan, who started National Adoption Week in 1984. It expanded to an entire month in 1995 under President Bill Clinton. The goal is to promote awareness of adoption issues and highlight...
Fox11online.com
Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow
This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
waupacanow.com
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Moon rocket, space plane, and space station ballot box
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz fills 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with a moon rocket and a hurricane, a “secret” space plane that came to Earth, and how to vote in a midterm election from an International Space Station. First, a long-awaited update on the Artemis moon rocket...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay middle school student makes false claims about having a gun
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay School District officials are reminding parents to talk with their children about making false comments after a middle school student falsely claimed they had a gun. On November 16, school officials with the Edison Middle School in Green Bay told Local 5...
wearegreenbay.com
Lock it, Hide it, Keep it: Green Bay Police warns of porch pirates as Christmas approaches
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the holiday season approaches, authorities in Brown County are reminding shoppers to be mindful of porch pirates. The Green Bay Police Department says multiple steps can be taken to prevent packages from being stolen off your property. “If they can remember the slogan...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah leaders hear concerns about Shattuck school site development
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial plan to redevelop the Shattuck Middle School property is before the Neenah city council Wednesday night. The sale of the property is contingent on rezoning which would give the green light for a large housing complex. Some residents say it’s not the right fit for the neighborhood.
wapl.com
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
