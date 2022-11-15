Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Woman shot, killed after reported burglary call in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have announced some details related to the city’s latest homicide, but a victim I.D. and precise motive for the shooting remain unknown. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 2800 block of West Montana Street in South Peoria for a reported burglary in progress.
wcbu.org
Woman dead in Peoria's 24th homicide of 2022
A woman is dead in the city's 24th homicide of this year. Peoria police responded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a house in the 2800 block of W. Montana after a 911 caller reported a burglary in progress and shots fired. Officers on scene found an adult woman suffering...
25newsnow.com
Saturday night shooting leaves one dead in South Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman is dead after being shot Saturday night in South Peoria. In a statement, Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says Police were called to the 2800 block of West Montana around 8:30 PM Saturday, on a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress, and shots fired.
977wmoi.com
Bardolph Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder
A McDonough County Jury found Brandon A. Whiteman, 21, guilty of Second Degree Murder on Thursday night following a four day jury trial in Macomb. The McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Whiteman following the murder of Dalton R. Rose of Keokuk, IA, 21, after Whiteman stabbed Rose in the neck with a knife while on the north side of the Courthouse Square in Macomb in the early morning hours of July 24, 2022.
Central Illinois Proud
$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man, arrested in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, made his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday. Erick D. Jackson, 18, received a $1.5 million bond during his hearing. Jackson was arrested on Monday, Nov. 14, and charged with first-degree...
25newsnow.com
Prosecutors: Pekin murder suspect admitted to ‘punching’ victim in face
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A murder suspect admitted to punching a victim in the face before his eventual death weeks later, according to court documents obtained by 25 News. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade is in jail for the murder of 53-year-old Richard Wass. Police say both lived at the same apartment complex on Pine Street, and neighbors say they lived next door to each other.
GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
Peoria Police Department holding gun buy back on Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This weekend, the Peoria Police Department will be giving community members an opportunity to safely get rid of unwanted guns.Event. The Peoria Police Department is encouraging the community to turn in their unwanted guns, as part of a gun buyback. In the spring, a similar event was held and 47 weapons […]
Central Illinois Proud
Teen involved with April shooting arrested Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage suspect wanted in an April shooting has been arrested by Peoria Police, according to a press release Friday morning. 19-year-old Jahmahn E. Williams was a suspect in a shooting that occurred on April 12 at the Hedgehill apartments in Peoria. A man and a woman were both shot and taken to the hospital, and the woman was considered to be in critical condition at that time.
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s now a trial date for a woman accused of striking two people with her car, resulting in their deaths. The incident happened near Throttle Bar and Grill in East Peoria back in April. 24-year-old Stephanie Melgoza faces charges including aggravated DUI, aggravated reckless driving, and failure to reduce speed. Wednesday […]
Central Illinois Proud
Police investigate Rainbow Circle shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Rainbow Circle Wednesday night. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:22 p.m., where they located evidence that shots had been fired. The circumstances...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person wounded as Peoria Police probe 50 shots fired on south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was wounded Friday after three ShotSpotter alerts indicated 50 gunshots were fired in just a couple of minutes time on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release they received a ShotSpotter alert of 35 rounds fired in the 2700 block of West Montana just before 12:40 p.m. When police got there, they received another ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired in the 2300 block of West Grinnell. The third ShotSpotter alert indicated 10 rounds fired in the 1500 block of South Faraday.
wjbc.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 minutes before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for Pekin murder
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
wmay.com
Woods Ordered Held Without Bond In Fatal Crash
The man charged with first-degree murder in last week’s deadly crash on Interstate 55 has now been ordered held without bond. A Sangamon County judge agreed with prosecutors’ request to deny bail to Shane Jason Woods while he awaits trial on charges that he intentionally drove the wrong way on I-55, crashing into two other vehicles and killing the driver of one of those cars.
wcbu.org
Coroner identifies Peoria Heights man killed in house fire
Dental records were used to identify a Peoria Heights man killed in a house fire this week. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 32-year-old Nathan Cannon died of smoke inhalation before his body was burned in the house fire in the 1100 block of E. Lake. The cause of the...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a Springfield Police investigation into an aggravated battery. Officials said the battery happened at a Circle K gas station located at 2461 West Monroe Street. The victim was a man in his 60s who walked with a cane; because […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights fire victim identified by Peoria County Coroner
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Using dental records, the Peoria County Coroner has identified the man who died in a house fire Monday night in Peoria Heights. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man Thursday as 32-year-old Nathan C. Cannon. Harwood says an autopsy showed Cannon endured severe smoke inhalation prior...
Man charged for murder in Grand Ave. shooting pleads not guilty
A Galesburg man facing murder charges for the shooting on Grand Avenue this summer pleaded not guilty on Monday afternoon in Knox County Court. 33-year-old Asheem Afutu faces charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the killing of Gregory D. Tucker in a Grand Ave. parking lot on July 24th, 2022.
newschannel20.com
Springfield business owner facing drug charges
A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
